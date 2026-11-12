The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Thursday's college football schedule features the South Florida Bulls hosting the Memphis Tigers at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks welcoming the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 9 p.m. ET. More than 50.5 points scored in Memphis vs. USF is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists Memphis at $0.63 per share to win, with South Florida at $0.39 per share. Louisiana is priced at $0.80 per share to win, versus $0.22 per share for Louisiana-Monroe. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 11, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

South Florida vs. Memphis prediction

Memphis last played on Halloween, and the result was a 49-22 win over Army that produced 554 total yards. First-year coach Charles Huff saw Marcus Stokes throw for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Stokes has 2,532 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season, while Jaylin Carter has rushed for 929 yards and 10 scores. The Memphis Tigers rank fifth nationally with 513.3 yards per game, but South Florida's defense has allowed only 312.7 per outing.

Brian Hartline's South Florida Bulls lost 20-17 at East Carolina on a 55-yard field goal as time expired, their third defeat by seven points or fewer. Luke Kromenhoek completed 17 of 21 passes in his first start, replacing injured Michael Van Buren. Leading rusher D.J. Crowther gained 111 yards but left with an injury. Hartline hasn't confirmed either injured player's availability for Thursday. Memphis has also won five consecutive meetings in the series, so South Florida has more than one streak to end. Kalshi prices a Memphis win by more than 3.5 points at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No.

SportsLine calls for a 28-24 Memphis victory, a four-point margin that barely clears that mark. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Louisiana prediction

Louisiana's 28-26 win over South Alabama required a late defensive stand, but its offense did plenty beforehand. JJ Garner returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and broke off a 65-yard scoring run. He finished with 136 rushing yards on 10 carries. Quarterback Lunch Winfield added 97 on the ground and completed 10 of 14 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Michael Desormeaux's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns gained 312 rushing yards that afternoon. They average 203.6 per game, while Louisiana-Monroe has allowed 211.1. Louisiana has scored 26 rushing touchdowns in nine games.

Louisiana-Monroe picked up its second win Saturday, edging Arkansas State 19-17 on the road. Aidan Armenta scored both of the club's touchdowns on the ground, while Austin Carlisle rushed for 111 yards. Abram Murray's 40-yard field goal put Louisiana-Monroe ahead with 1:49 left before Gavin Howard secured the result with an interception. The home team enters Thursday at 2-7 and has allowed 34.8 points per game. Louisiana won last year's meeting 30-27, but its rushing production could pose a tougher problem this time. Kalshi prices Louisiana to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No.

SportsLine puts Louisiana ahead 35-17, an 18-point margin. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional info available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call 1-800-MY-RESET.