The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Friday college football. Miami will face Wake Forest ($0.08 to win), while Houston will take on Texas Tech ($0.74). Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi prices Texas Tech at $0.74 per share to beat Houston in Friday's other game, with Houston's own price climbing slightly to $0.26 per share since the market opened earlier this month. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions

Wake Forest is 2-0, but needed considerably more to get there, after a 38-16 win over Akron in which Gio Lopez threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns in his own debut, the Demon Deacons needed a Lopez rushing touchdown and two point conversions in double overtime to beat Purdue 38-36. Lopez was listed on Wake Forest's injury report this week with an undisclosed issue, worth watching given how central he was to that comeback. Miami is also 2-0 after routs of Stanford (45-6) and Florida A&M (77-7), the two wins including a school record 42 first downs against Florida A&M and a school record 234 receiving yards from Malachi Toney against Stanford, where Darian Mensah threw five touchdown passes in his Miami debut. Kalshi prices Miami at $0.92 per share to beat Wake Forest, which trades at $0.08 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Houston vs. Texas Tech predictions

Houston and Texas Tech are both 2-0 heading into their Big 12 matchup in Lubbock. Houston, ranked among this week's Top 25, opened its season with a 33-20 win over Oregon State in which Conner Weigman threw for 305 yards and ran for a touchdown, then routed Sam Houston 77-6 the following week. Texas Tech reached the same record by beating Abilene Christian 33-10 and Oregon State 35-24. Kalshi prices Texas Tech at $0.74 per share to beat Houston, who trades at $0.27 per share, up from $0.25 earlier this week. Both teams' injury reports list a handful of undisclosed and foot issues, with Houston's Muizz Tounkara and Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. each dealing with foot injuries. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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