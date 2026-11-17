The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. Tuesday's MACtion schedule features the Western Michigan Broncos (7-3) hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) at 6 p.m. ET. The Ohio Bobcats (7-3) welcome the Ball State Cardinals (3-7) at 7 p.m. ET, while the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-7) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4) at the same time. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prices a Western Michigan victory at $0.86 per share to win. Ohio is listed at $0.81 per share to win, while Miami (OH) trades at $0.76 per share to win. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 16, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan prediction

Western Michigan can maintain its share of the MAC lead with a victory over Eastern Michigan. The defending conference champions average 184.7 rushing yards per game and have two productive running backs. Jalen Buckley has 832 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Cole Cabana has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in consecutive games. Cabana scored on an 82-yard run in last week's 42-14 victory at Akron. Western Michigan allows 18.7 points per game.

Eastern Michigan hasn't played since a 35-7 loss to Central Michigan on Nov. 4. Tight end Joshua Long has 44 receptions, matching the school's single-season record for tight ends dating to 1995. Eastern Michigan has cut its average rushing yards allowed from 232.1 last season to 146.3 in 2026. SportsLine's model has Western Michigan winning 34-17. Kalshi prices a Western Michigan victory by at least 15 points at $0.51 Yes and $0.50 No. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ohio vs. Ball State prediction

Ohio owns the nation's longest active FBS home winning streak at 17 games. That streak will be tested after Ohio blew a 17-0 lead in last Tuesday's 34-17 loss to Miami (OH), its first conference defeat this season. Quarterback Nick Poulos threw for 193 yards and a touchdown while running for another 63 yards. Linebacker Michael Molnar logged eight tackles and intercepted a pass.

Ball State beat Ohio 20-14 last season under Mike Uremovich but hasn't won at Peden Stadium since 2011. Donovan Hamilton caught 11 passes for 104 yards in Wednesday's 28-7 loss to Buffalo. Ball State drove inside Buffalo's 30-yard line six times without scoring on those possessions, missing three field goals and failing on three fourth downs. SportsLine's projected score is 35-18 in Ohio's favor. Kalshi quotes more than 49.5 combined points at $0.52 Yes and $0.50 No. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kent State vs. Miami (OH) prediction

Kent State took a one-point lead with 2:34 left at Bowling Green last Tuesday but lost 33-28. Dru DeShields threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more. Wayne Harris caught eight passes for 143 yards and two scores, bringing his season total to 817 receiving yards. Kent State has won three of its four home games this season, compared with an 0-6 road record.

Chuck Martin's Miami (OH) team earned bowl eligibility by beating Ohio. Drew Bellisari replaced injured quarterback Caleb Heavner and passed for 99 yards while adding 64 on the ground. D'Shawntae Jones ran for a career-best 115 yards with two touchdowns in the victory. Miami (OH) has won three straight meetings with Kent State. SportsLine anticipates a 31-18 Miami (OH) victory. Kalshi prices Miami (OH) winning by at least 10 points at $0.48 Yes and $0.53 No. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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