The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Saturday's college football schedule features four premier matchups, including No. 5 Indiana hosting No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Tennessee welcoming No. 6 Alabama. No. 3 Miami also gets Florida State at home, while No. 8 BYU hosts No. 2 Notre Dame in a meeting of unbeaten teams. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices Ohio State at $0.58 per share to win, with Indiana at $0.43. Alabama checks in at $0.75, while Tennessee is $0.25. Miami is the biggest trading favorite of these four games at $0.92 per share, and Notre Dame is priced at $0.79. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 10, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Indiana vs. Ohio State predictions

Indiana needed a fourth-quarter rescue against Nebraska, and Josh Hoover delivered. The quarterback found Nick Marsh for touchdown passes of 75 and 44 yards, turning a 17-6 deficit into a 20-17 victory. Marsh finished with six catches for 187 yards, while Hoover has 1,364 passing yards and 17 touchdowns without an interception. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are 6-0 with 19 consecutive home victories.

Ohio State followed its loss to Texas with victories over Iowa and Maryland, most recently beating the Terrapins 45-16. Julian Sayin has thrown for 1,772 yards and 17 touchdowns, with Jeremiah Smith already catching 11 scoring passes. The Buckeyes had six starters out against Maryland. Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10 in last year's Big Ten title game, and SportsLine sees another tight one, 26-25 for the Hoosiers. Kalshi prices Indiana to win at $0.43 per share, compared with $0.58 for Ohio State. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee vs. Alabama predictions

Tennessee's last two home meetings with Alabama ended in victories, and Saturday brings a test for Josh Heupel. DeSean Bishop rushed for 138 yards against Arkansas, including a 59-yard burst that helped set up his winning touchdown in a 24-17 victory. Bishop has 678 yards and eight rushing touchdowns through six games. George MacIntyre started against Arkansas after Faizon Brandon's shoulder injury altered the quarterback rotation.

Alabama's Keelon Russell has thrown for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns, but Georgia held the Crimson Tide to 17 points last weekend. That 20-17 defeat was Alabama's first. Tennessee allowed 14 points to Auburn and 17 to Arkansas in its last two outings, giving the Volunteers a path to another close rivalry game. SportsLine has Alabama winning 29-27. Kalshi prices Alabama to win by more than 9.5 points at $0.50 per share, with Tennessee to win or lose by nine points or fewer at $0.51. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Miami vs. Florida State predictions

Miami hasn't played since its 41-13 victory at Clemson, giving Mario Cristobal's unbeaten Hurricanes an extra week before Florida State visits. Darian Mensah leads the passing game with Malachi Toney among his main targets. Mark Fletcher Jr. and Javian Mallory have combined for 596 rushing yards, while Miami's defense has allowed just 9.8 points per game through five contests.

Florida State has a much different result to digest. The Seminoles led Louisville 14-0 before losing 44-20, allowing 397 rushing yards. Still, Ashton Daniels has scored 10 rushing touchdowns, and Ousmane Kromah has 565 rushing yards. Those two give Mike Norvell's offense options beyond the passing game, even against Miami's defense. SportsLine forecasts a 37-21 Hurricanes victory, a 16-point difference. Kalshi prices Miami to win by more than 21.5 points at $0.49 per share; Florida State to win or lose by 21 or fewer is $0.52. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

BYU vs. Notre Dame predictions

BYU welcomes Notre Dame for Provo's first-ever matchup between two top-10 teams, and Bear Bachmeier is coming off a big afternoon against Iowa State. He threw for 329 yards and ran for another 109 in a 24-10 victory. Legend Glasker caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, while BYU held the Cyclones to 200 total yards. Kalani Sitake's team is 5-0, with Bachmeier's running ability valuable as running back LJ Martin deals with a lower-leg injury.

Notre Dame is 6-0 after dismantling Stanford 58-7. CJ Carr has thrown for 1,378 yards with 16 touchdowns and one interception, and Jonaz Walton rushed for 181 yards against the Cardinal. The Fighting Irish have won every game by double digits, but this is their first trip to Provo since 2004. SportsLine has Notre Dame winning 24-18, only six points. Kalshi prices BYU to win or lose by 10 points or fewer at $0.50 per share, compared with $0.51 for a Notre Dame victory by more than 10.5. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.