New users can claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive $55 in bonus trading credits after $25 in trades. Saturday's slate features three very different SEC-centered matchups. No. 10 Alabama hosts Florida State at 3:30 p.m. ET, Florida visits Auburn at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 8 Ole Miss welcomes No. 7 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. The final game also brings Lane Kiffin back to Oxford for the first time as LSU's head coach. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Saturday's three featured games also present very different prediction market profiles. Alabama is priced at $0.92 per share to defeat Florida State, making that matchup the least balanced of the three. Florida sits at $0.56 per share against Auburn, with the Tigers at $0.45. LSU is priced at $0.55 per share to defeat Ole Miss, even though SportsLine's Projection Model forecasts a 27-25 Rebels victory. The three games therefore range from a sizable Alabama edge to two matchups where the projected outcomes remain far less settled. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Ole Miss vs. LSU predictions

The headliner has plenty beyond the rankings. Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford after six seasons at Ole Miss, now leading a 2-0 LSU team that has scored 96 points through two games. Sam Leavitt has thrown for 559 yards, and LSU has already produced 456 rushing yards. Ole Miss answers with Trinidad Chambliss, who has 561 passing yards through two games. Deuce Alexander leads the Rebels with 235 receiving yards, and Kewan Lacy has supplied 148 on the ground. Ole Miss also won this matchup 24-19 last season. SportsLine narrowly favors the home side, projecting a 27-25 Rebels victory with a 53% win probability. Kalshi instead prices LSU at $0.55 per share and Ole Miss at $0.46. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Alabama vs. Florida State predictions

Alabama has opened Kalen DeBoer's latest season at 2-0, beating East Carolina 48-10 before pulling away from Kentucky 45-17. Keelon Russell has thrown for 444 yards, while Daniel Hill leads the rushing attack with 151. Ryan Coleman-Williams tops the receiving group at 173 yards. Florida State arrives 1-1 after a 27-24 loss to SMU, but Ousmane Kromah remains a serious problem for opposing defenses. He has 231 rushing yards through two games after posting 116 against the Mustangs. Ashton Daniels has 327 passing yards, with Samuel Singleton Jr. leading FSU receivers at 94. SportsLine forecasts Alabama 32, Florida State 18. Kalshi's pricing is even more decisive, listing Alabama at $0.92 per share compared with $0.10 for Florida State. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Auburn vs. Florida predictions

Florida and Auburn both reach SEC play at 2-0, and each has already found an offensive identity under a first-year head coach. Jon Sumrall's Gators have leaned on Aaron Philo and Jadan Baugh. Philo has 517 passing yards, while Baugh has rushed for 296. Vernell Brown III leads Florida with 160 receiving yards and has already produced two punt-return touchdowns against Campbell. Auburn has leaned heavily on the ground game under Alex Golesh. Against Southern Miss alone, Omar Mabson II rushed for 108 yards, Byrum Brown added 88 and Jeremiah Cobb finished with 85. SportsLine forecasts Florida 30, Auburn 28, giving the Gators only a slight edge. Kalshi is similarly tight, pricing Florida at $0.56 per share and Auburn at $0.45. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.