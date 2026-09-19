The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Saturday's college football slate. Top college football games today include No. 8 Ole Miss vs. Lane Kiffin and No. 7 LSU, No. 9 Texas A&M vs. Kentucky and No. 1 Texas vs. UTSA. Is LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt playing tonight? Leavitt is off the availability report after being listed as doubtful earlier this week. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi also prices Texas A&M at $0.88 per share to beat Kentucky, who trades at $0.12 per share, coming off a 45-17 loss at Alabama last week. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky predictions

Kentucky is 1-1 after a 45-17 loss at Alabama last week, a step down from its season opening win, and now ranks last in the SEC in scoring defense. Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey has thrown for 447 yards and five touchdowns through two games, while running back Jason Patterson leads Kentucky's ground game with 131 yards. Texas A&M is 2-0 and ranked in the top 10 nationally, built around a defense that ranks sixth nationally in scoring and fourth in passing yards allowed. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 396 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception, and running back Rueben Owens leads the backfield after totaling 35 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against Arizona State. Kalshi prices Texas A&M at $0.88 per share to win, with Kentucky trading at $0.12 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Ole Miss vs. LSU predictions

LSU is 2-0 entering Saturday's SEC opener at Ole Miss, a game that doubles as coach Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, where he spent six seasons rebuilding the Rebels into a national contender before taking the LSU job this offseason. Ole Miss is also 2-0, and the matchup is the first top 10 meeting between the two programs since 1962. LSU's offense ranks third nationally at 620.5 yards per game, led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has thrown for 574 yards through two games and is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury after being upgraded from doubtful earlier in the week. LSU's defense has been even better, ranking first nationally at 142.5 yards allowed per game, while Ole Miss leans on running back Kewan Lacy, who has 148 yards on 30 carries behind a defense that ranks 83rd nationally in points allowed. Kalshi prices LSU at $0.58 per share to win, with Ole Miss trading at $0.42 per share. Trade on the game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Texas vs. UTSA predictions

UTSA is 2-0 to open the season, with an offense that ranks 52nd nationally at 462.5 total yards per game, split between 266.5 yards passing and 196.0 yards rushing. Texas is also 2-0, highlighted by a win over then No. 1 Ohio State last week, and enters as a roughly 30 point home favorite. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has thrown for 501 yards combined through two games, including 305 yards and four touchdowns in the season opener, and Texas' passing offense ranks 16th nationally at 360 yards per game. Texas' ground game has been far less productive by comparison, ranking 125th nationally at 156 yards per game, with running back Hollywood Smothers among the team's leading rushers. Kalshi prices Texas at $0.97 per share to win, with UTSA trading at $0.03 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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