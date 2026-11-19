The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Temple Owls (2-8) host the Rice Owls (1-9) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. It'll be the first football meeting between the two schools. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists Temple at $0.56 per share to win, compared with $0.44 per share for Rice. Thursday's featured market involves more than 48.5 combined points. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Rice vs. Temple prediction

Second-year Rice head coach Scott Abell has built his offense around the ground game, averaging 265.7 rushing yards compared with 87.1 through the air. Quarterback Gael Ochoa produced 259 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his first collegiate start against Florida Atlantic on Oct. 24. His rushing total was the second-highest in school history. Ochoa added 82 yards on the ground against Tulane last Saturday, and Temple's struggles against the run could give him another productive outing.

K.C. Keeler's Temple defense allowed 366 rushing yards in a 36-10 loss to UAB, with Roderick Robinson II accounting for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Curly Ordonez recorded 15 tackles, matching his career high. Temple has allowed 26 rushing touchdowns in 10 games. Rice has experienced its own difficulties finishing drives, however. The program averages 20.8 points per game and has scored touchdowns on just 10 of 21 red-zone trips.

Temple's offense offers rushing production of its own, averaging 174.2 yards per game against a Rice defense permitting 175.9. Running back Keveun Mason gained 65 yards on eight attempts against UAB. Quarterback Ajani Sheppard has thrown for 1,330 yards and nine touchdowns this season with only three interceptions. Wide receiver JoJo Bermudez has caught a touchdown pass in consecutive games, while Jayce Freeman surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards last weekend.

Neither team scored after halftime in its most recent game, but both participated in high-scoring contests one week earlier. Temple lost 42-35 to Navy, while Rice fell 52-23 to North Texas. The respective defenses allow 29.1 and 32.6 points per game this season. Rice has also allowed opposing offenses to convert 45.3% of their third-down opportunities. Kalshi prices more than 48.5 combined points at $0.60 Yes and $0.40 No. SportsLine projects a 29-24 Temple victory, with 62.8% of its simulations producing more than 48.5 points. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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