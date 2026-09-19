Kentucky's first road trip under Will Stein is unforgiving. The Wildcats head to Kyle Field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET after watching a halftime lead against Alabama turn into a 45-17 defeat. Texas A&M has taken the opposite route to 2-0, scoring 98 points across victories over Missouri State and Arizona State. Marcel Reed has thrown five touchdown passes through two games, and Mike Elko's defense just forced four turnovers against the Sun Devils. Kalshi currently prices Texas A&M at $0.88 per share to defeat Kentucky, with the Wildcats at $0.12 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine forecasts Texas A&M 31, Kentucky 17, but its simulations are less forceful on the 16.5-point margin. Kentucky receives a 54% probability of winning or finishing within 16 points. The scoring model lands at 48 combined points and assigns fewer than 49.5 a 52.8% probability. Kalshi prices the Kentucky margin outcome at $0.48 per share, with fewer than 49.5 combined points at $0.51 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 19, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky game preview

Texas A&M's 2-0 start has featured plenty of scoring without requiring Reed to carry the entire operation. He threw for 233 yards with two touchdowns in the 50-0 victory over Missouri State, then added three touchdown passes against Arizona State. The Aggies scored 48 in that second game despite producing only 271 total yards because their defense repeatedly changed the afternoon. Marco Jones returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, and Julio Humphrey added another defensive score in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky showed a far different profile across its first two games. Kenny Minchey threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns against Youngstown State, then Alabama held him to 146 passing yards in Week 2. The Wildcats still led the Crimson Tide 17-13 at halftime before the game flipped after intermission. SportsLine projects Texas A&M 31, Kentucky 17, giving the Aggies the stronger overall outlook at Kyle Field. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kentucky to win or finish within 16 points ($0.48 per share)

Kentucky's final score against Alabama looked ugly, but the first half supplied a more encouraging picture. The Wildcats carried a four-point advantage into halftime and forced three Alabama turnovers before the Crimson Tide broke the game open late. Minchey's production dropped sharply from Week 1, yet Will Stein still got Kentucky into scoring position enough to reach 17 points against a top-level opponent.

Texas A&M has been far more convincing through two games, although the 48-20 win over Arizona State included two fourth-quarter interception returns for touchdowns. The Aggies produced 271 offensive yards that afternoon, so Reed's offense didn't create the final margin alone. SportsLine projects a 14-point Texas A&M victory and gives Kentucky a 54% probability of either winning or finishing within 16 points. Kalshi prices that Kentucky outcome at $0.48 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky fewer than 49.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Texas A&M has filled up the scoreboard so far, but its defense has created much of the early comfort. Missouri State managed only 67 total yards in a 50-0 defeat. Arizona State reached 20 points the following week, yet four turnovers helped Texas A&M take control. That creates a different question for Saturday: how much scoring will Kentucky actually contribute if the Aggies avoid giving Minchey favorable field position?

The Wildcats scored 45 against Youngstown State before Alabama held them scoreless throughout the second half. Minchey finished that loss with 146 passing yards, and Kentucky's leading rusher produced 53. Texas A&M has allowed only 20 points through two games, so Kentucky may have to manufacture longer drives than it managed after halftime against Alabama. SportsLine projects 48 combined points and gives fewer than 49.5 a 52.8% probability. Kalshi prices the same outcome at $0.51 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

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