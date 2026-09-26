Saturday gives the college football schedule a little bit of everything. Texas takes its 3-0 record to Tennessee at noon after surviving Ohio State and handling UTSA. Michigan and Iowa meet later in Ann Arbor with both coming off 50-point performances. Florida welcomes an Ole Miss team fresh from knocking off LSU, while the Tigers return home for Texas A&M. The night closes with unbeaten USC hosting Oregon in Los Angeles. Kalshi currently prices Texas at $0.66 per share to beat Tennessee. Michigan sits at $0.66 against Iowa, while Florida is $0.61 against Ole Miss. LSU is $0.75 against Texas A&M, and Oregon is $0.62 against USC. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine sees tight finishes across most of this group. Texas is forecasted to beat Tennessee, 27-25. Michigan gets a 21-20 edge over Iowa, while Florida is called to beat Ole Miss, 26-25. LSU is only one point ahead of Texas A&M in the model's score. The largest disagreement comes out West: Kalshi currently has Oregon as the more expensive side, but SportsLine calls for a 31-27 USC victory. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Tennessee vs. Texas predictions

Texas reaches SEC play at 3-0, although the route has not always been pretty. Arch Manning helped the Longhorns erase a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit against Ohio State before Texas followed with a 30-6 win over UTSA. Tennessee is unbeaten as well. Faizon Brandon already handled his first road start in a 45-24 victory over Georgia Tech, when the Volunteers piled up 299 rushing yards. Tennessee then dispatched Kennesaw State, 42-9.

Neyland Stadium raises the degree of difficulty for Texas. SportsLine still has the Longhorns escaping 27-25, while Kalshi prices Texas to win at $0.66 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Michigan vs. Iowa predictions

Iowa's offense suddenly has something more interesting than its reputation. The Hawkeyes ran for 422 yards in Saturday's 55-0 demolition of Northern Iowa. Xavier Williams needed only six carries to produce 151 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Hank Brown completed all 12 of his passes for 151 yards and two scores.

Michigan answered with a 52-17 win over UTEP and is also unbeaten heading into Big Ten play. This one looks far different from Iowa's Week 3 track meet. SportsLine calls for Michigan to win 21-20, and Kalshi currently prices the Wolverines at $0.66 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida vs. Ole Miss predictions

Florida's SEC opener became a showcase for Jadan Baugh. The running back ripped Auburn for 162 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Gators win 44-39 and improve to 3-0. Aaron Philo added 204 passing yards as Florida finished with 495 yards of offense.

Ole Miss brings an even fresher statement into Gainesville. Trinidad Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns as the Rebels beat LSU 32-24. Ole Miss outgained the Tigers 426-330 and is also 3-0. SportsLine sees almost no point differential between these teams, landing on Florida 26, Ole Miss 25. Kalshi prices the Gators at $0.61 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

LSU vs. Texas A&M predictions

Both teams arrive looking for a response. LSU took its first loss at Ole Miss, where the Tigers were outgained by 96 yards in a 32-24 defeat. Texas A&M had an even rougher Saturday at home. Kentucky beat the Aggies 31-21 after dominating the third quarter, and Marcel Reed finished 26 of 49 for 236 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Now A&M has to make its first road trip of the season into Baton Rouge. SportsLine expects a close game despite Kalshi's wider pricing gap, calling for LSU 27, Texas A&M 26. Kalshi currently has LSU at $0.75 per share. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

USC vs. Oregon predictions

USC is 4-0, but Rutgers made the Trojans work for the latest one. Jayden Maiava threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-35 victory, while King Miller added 102 rushing yards and a score. The bigger concern was a defense that allowed Rutgers to stay within one possession deep into the fourth quarter.

Oregon arrives from the opposite type of afternoon. The Ducks demolished Portland State 84-0, setting multiple program records while rebounding from their first loss. Here's the interesting split: Kalshi prices Oregon at $0.62 per share, but SportsLine has USC winning 31-27 at the Coliseum. Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:



Kalshi Promo Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to US residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 30 days of opening a new account.

The $55 bonus trading credits must be used for trades on Kalshi event contracts

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Profits from trading bonus trading credits may be withdrawn by a participant only after trading an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

How to Get $55 in Kalshi Trading Credits

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code Create a new account and enter the CBSSPORTS55 code upon sign-up Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID Select payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10 Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any of Kalshi's prediction markets. Withdraw your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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