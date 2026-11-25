NFL prediction markets continue to drive heavy trading volume and they're also a great chance to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. There's already been $16.5 million traded on who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game, with the Buffalo Bills trading as the favorites ($0.28 per share) after a 9-1 start. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Josh Allen's Bills are still yet to clear the AFC Championship hurdle and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs are the biggest reason why. Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the postseason four times since Allen and Mahomes took over as starting quarterbacks of their respective franchises. However, Allen does have a 5-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season and they'll go head-to-head in Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

The Chiefs are 8-2 on the season and are currently priced at $0.17 per share to win the AFC. However, Kansas City is actually second in the AFC West standings behind Denver. The Broncos are also 8-2, but currently own the tiebreaker in the division race after the two teams split their regular-season meetings. However, Denver is only priced at $0.13 per share to win the conference.

The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC North leaders at 7-3 and they're priced at $0.16 per share coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The Jacksonville Jaguars are also 7-3 coming off a loss to an NFC East opponent, the New York Giants. They still own a sizable lead in the AFC South and are currently priced at $0.17 per share to win the AFC title game. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.29 Jacksonville $0.17 Kansas City $0.17 Cincinnati $0.16 Denver $0.13 Houston $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Pittsburgh $0.02 Baltimore $0.01 Cleveland $0.01 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.