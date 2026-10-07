The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they've made $25 worth of trades and you can put that bonus to work in any of the hundreds of NFL prediction markets available. Who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game has already generated $10.9 million in trading volume and the Buffalo Bills ($0.19 per share), Kansas City Chiefs ($0.16 per share) and Baltimore Ravens ($0.15 per share) remain the three trading favorites after the first month of the season. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars won 13 games in Liam Coen's first season at the helm before suffering a 27-24 loss to the Bills in the NFL Wild Card Round. Now they're off to a 3-1 start that has included dominant wins over the Browns and Patriots to go along with a scrappy win over the Bengals. Jacksonville is trading just behind the top three at $0.12 per share after opening the season trading at $0.07 per share.

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving in the opposite direction after trading for as high as $0.12 per share during the preseason and sitting at $0.11 per share when the season began. After earning a playoff spot in each of Jim Harbaugh's first two seasons at the helm, the wheels have come off during an 0-4 start and the Chargers are now trading for $0.01 per share. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in NFL history to make the postseason after an 0-4 start.

The Cleveland Browns are off to a surprising 3-1 start and their share price is also starting to creep up after beginning the season as an afterthought. Cleveland was trading at $0.01 per share to start the season, but is now trading at $0.03 per share after consecutive wins over the Buccaneers, Panthers and Steelers. They'll go on the road to take on the New York Jets on Sunday and then could duck Lamar Jackson (ankle) when they take on the Ravens in Week 6. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.19 Kansas City $0.16 Baltimore $0.15 Jacksonville $0.12 Denver $0.08 Cincinnati $0.07 New England $0.07 Houston $0.04 Cleveland $0.03 Indianapolis $0.02 Pittsburgh $0.02 Las Vegas $0.02 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.