Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Brock Purdy are early candidates to win the NFL MVP award, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Allen is trading at $0.30 per share, while Purdy is second at $0.28 per share, offering two options to unlock this Kalshi bonus. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award in 2024, and he entered this season as the trading favorite after contending for it again last season. He is coming off another big performance, racking up a pair of touchdowns in a win over the Raiders to give him 17 total this year. Buffalo sits atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record, and Allen is $0.30 per share to win the MVP.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is right on Allen's heels at $0.28 per share, while every other player is less than $0.10 per share. Purdy completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown last week to help his team remain undefeated. He is tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns (14).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP, is $0.08 per share as the third option in Kalshi's market. Kansas City's running back, Kenneth Walker III, leads the NFL in rushing yards and yards per carry, putting him at $0.03 per share to win the MVP. Other contenders include Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.07) and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ($0.06). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.