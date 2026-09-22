Week 3 of the 2026 college football season is complete, and after last week's results, the prices for the 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market have significantly changed once again. The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, which can be used on college football or any other market at Kalshi. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has climbed into the top spot in the market after throwing for 363 yards against LSU, trading at $0.23 per contract at Kalshi to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. Chambliss is followed by Miami's Darian Mensah ($0.16) and Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor ($0.11). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

All eyes were on last week's Ole Miss-LSU game, and Trinidad Chambliss got the better of his former coach in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Chambliss threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in the Rebels' 32-24 win over Lane Kiffin's new squad. Given all the attention on this game, it's no surprise to see the Ole Miss Q1 soar up the Kalshi price list to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. He's ninth in the nation in passing yards (924) heading into another top-25 battle against No. 21 Florida on Saturday. Chambliss is trading at $0.23 per contract to win the Heisman.

While Chambliss was priced toward the top of the Kalshi Heisman Trophy chart throughout the summer given his breakout last year, especially in the College Football Playoff, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is a newcomer to the Heisman trading race. The sophomore has thrown for 832 yards with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception through his first three games as a first-time starter. He's trading at $0.11 per contract at Kalshi to win the top individual award in college football for a 3-0 Mississippi State team.

Only Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is priced between Chambliss and Taylor, trading at $0.16. Mensah has 11 touchdowns and no interceptions and opened his season with 401 yards and five touchdowns against Stanford. Other Heisman Trophy trading candidates include Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith ($0.10), Notre Dame's C.J. Carr ($0.07) and Texas' Arch Manning ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.