The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 worth of bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades, and you can put those funds straight to work in NFL prediction markets. The San Francisco 49ers are off to a perfect 6-0 start, and they're the trading favorites at $0.29 per share in the NFC Championship winner market on Kalshi, but you can trade on any of the teams in the conference. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a 2-4 start after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, and Davante Adams was the latest Rams superstar to suffer a significant injury. However, the Rams are still trading at $0.13 per share to win the NFC, which is the second-highest price in the conference. They'll be on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are sitting right behind the Rams at $0.12 per share. Minnesota is off to a 5-0 start and hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, coming off its bye week. Meanwhile, Chicago is sitting at 4-2 after a 31-23 win over the Falcons last week in Caleb Williams' return to action after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks are off to a 3-3 start, but still round out the top five among NFC Championship contenders at $0.11 per share. Seattle faces a gut check at home against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football this week. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.