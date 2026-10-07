The College Football Playoff field is starting to take shape as the midway point of the season approaches, and new users can trade on the college football national champion by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Ohio State sits atop the market at $0.16 per share, followed by Georgia ($0.15) and Texas ($0.13). Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Kalshi's college football champion market has been crowded since the preseason, and that has only intensified through the first five weeks of the season. Ohio State is not among the remaining unbeaten teams, but it still sits atop the market at $0.16 per share. The Buckeyes have won four of their first five games in blowout fashion, with the lone loss coming against Texas.

Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns, taking the early lead in the Heisman Trophy race. Georgia is second in the national champion market at $0.15 per share heading into its crucial showdown at Alabama in Week 6. The Bulldogs have raced out to a 5-0 start, averaging more than 50 points per game.

Texas rounds out the top three at $0.13 per share, even though it is No. 1 in the polls and a perfect 4-0 with wins over Ohio State and Tennessee. The Longhorns had their bye last week to prepare for Saturday's rivalry game against Oklahoma. Other contenders in Kalshi's market are Notre Dame ($0.12), Miami ($0.11) and Alabama ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.