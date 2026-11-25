The final week of the college football regular season has arrived, and new users can trade on the national champion by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia remains atop the market at $0.36 per share, followed by Notre Dame ($0.19) and Texas ($0.14). Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Georgia is already locked into the final SEC Championship Game on Dec. 5, making its sixth straight appearance in the game. The Bulldogs cruised to a 34-6 win over South Carolina last week in the only matchup between ranked teams in the country. They close out the regular season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and they are priced at $0.36 per share to win the national championship.

Notre Dame has rattled off four consecutive wins since its loss to BYU in mid-October, including a 24-3 win over SMU last week. The Fighting Irish head to Syracuse on Saturday looking to record their 11th win and clinch a bye in the CFP. They are second in the national title market at $0.19 per share.

Texas is riding a five-game winning streak after crushing Arkansas in a 45-3 final last week. Quarterback Arch Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, as the Longhorns avoided a turnover in an SEC game for the first time this season. They have one more test to pass this weekend against Texas A&M, and they are $0.14 per share to win the national title. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.