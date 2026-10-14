The 2026 NFL MVP race is heating up, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sits atop the market for the second week in a row, with his price increasing from $0.20 per share to $0.29 per share following a road win over Seattle. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Two quarterbacks have separated themselves in the MVP race through five weeks of the season, with 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy atop the market at $0.29 per share, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at $0.26 per share. Purdy was $0.20 per share after Week 4, but he led the 49ers to a road win at Seattle. He was sacked for the first time this season and San Francisco's offense gave the ball away three times, but he also led two fourth-quarter scoring drives to give his team the win.

Allen was atop the market heading into the season and has been the most consistent MVP contender in recent years. He finished with just 210 passing yards against the Rams, but he also rushed for 121 yards and led the Bills to an overtime victory. Allen is now 1-7 in overtime games in his career.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a two-time MVP winner, is third in the market at $0.11 per share. He has completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,037 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The Chiefs are off to a 4-0 start heading into their matchup with the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.