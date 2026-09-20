The UFC has its first numbered card in a month on Saturday, September 19, with UFC 331, headlined by a championship fight, giving fight fans another strong card to utilize the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. UFC 331 takes place from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with Joshua Van defending his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in the main event. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Van defeated Pantoja in December to win the belt and Saturday will be his second title defense. The five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, which can be seen on Paramount+. Van vs. Pantoja follows Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy in a lightweight bout as the co-main event.

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UFC 331: Van vs. Pantoja 2 preview

Alexandre Pantoja hasn't fought since his first-round TKO loss to Joshua Van at UFC 323 in December. Pantoja was injured falling back onto the canvas after a head-kick attempt, which resulted in him dropping the belt following an extended run. Pantoja became champion in July 2023 and had four successful title defenses. Pantoja, 36, is 30-6 as a professional, including 14-4 in the UFC. He had eight straight wins before the Van loss, including four by submission.

Van, 24, has already had one successful title defense, defeating Tatuso Taira by TKO by punches in the fifth round at UFC 328 in May. He's won seven straight fights and is 10-1 in the UFC. Van is 17-2 as a professional.

Before Van vs. Pantoja is Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy in a ranked lightweight bout. Tsarukyan, 29, is second in the division with a career record of 23-3. Ruffy, 30, is seventh and 14-2 in his career. Ruffy is coming off back-to-back wins, and Tsarukyan has won five straight. The UFC 331 card also features Gable Steveson, who won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics and is 4-0 in his UFC career.

For Van vs. Pantoja at Kalshi, Van is trading at $0.58 per share to win at UFC prediction apps, while Pantoja is priced at $0.42. To go the distance is trading at $0.36, with the "No" at $0.65. Also for the UFC 331 card at Kalshi, Tsarukyan is trading at $0.73 to win, with Ruffy at $0.28. Stevenson is trading at $0.93 to defeat Sean Sharaf ($0.08). Trade Saturday's UFC 331 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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