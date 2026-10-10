The UFC returns to Las Vegas with the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan in the main event on Saturday, Oct. 10, creating a quality card to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Allen vs. Duncan is the main event on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Allen vs. Duncan's main event is a middleweight bout, with Allen entering at 27-7 as a professional, and Duncan at 15-2.

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UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan trading preview

Brendan Allen is the fourth-ranked middleweight, and the 30-year-old enters on a three-fight winning streak. He most recently defeated Edmen Shahbazyan by unanimous decision in June. Allen is 27-7 as a professional, including 15-4 in the UFC. Saturday marks his fifth UFC main event, and he's 4-0 all-time in the main event. Allen has the second-most submission victories (six) in UFC middleweight history, but his last submission victory came in 2023.

Meanwhile, Christian Leroy Duncan enters on a five-fight winning streak and he's climbed to No. 10 in the division. Duncan is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in July. The 31-year-old is 15-2 as a professional, including 8-2 in the UFC. He has the longest active winning streak in the middleweight division. Saturday also includes bouts such as Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert and Loopy Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Allen is trading at $0.51 per share to win at UFC prediction apps, while Duncan is priced at $0.49. Allen is $0.24 to win by decision and $0.23 to win by submission, while Duncan is $0.29 to win by KO/TKO/DQ. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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