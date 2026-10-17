The UFC heads up to Edmonton this weekend for the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott in the main event on Saturday, Oct. 17, creating another quality card to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Buckley vs. Malott is the main event of a six-fight main card in Canada on Paramount+, and the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Malott vs. Buckley is a welterweight bout, with Buckley ranked 10th in the division and Malott ranked 13th. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott trading preview

Joaquin Buckley is the 10th-ranked welterweight, but the 32-year-old enters on a two-fight losing streak. Buckley most recently fell to Sean Brady by unanimous decision at UFC 328 in May. He had six straight wins before losing to Kamaru Usman in June 2025. Buckley is 21-8 as a professional, including 11-6 in the UFC. Although he is three inches shorter than Mike Malott (5-10 compared to 6-1), Buckley has a three-inch reach advantage (76 vs. 73). Buckley has eight knockout wins since 2020, tied for the most in the UFC during that period.

Meanwhile, Mike Malott is ranked 13th in the division and enters on a four-fight winning streak. The 34-year-old is 14-2-1 professionally, including 7-1 in the UFC. Malott defeated Gilbert Burns by TKO in Round 3 in the main event of an April UFC Fight Night. Twelve of his 14 victories have come via finish, but in his last four wins, two have been by KO/TKO and two by decision. The Canadian fighter will likely have the crowd on his side as well against the American Buckley. Saturday also includes bouts such as No. 4 Erin Blanchfield vs. No. 6 Jasmine Jasudavicius in a women's flyweight co-main event and Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Perez. Jasudavicius and Nelson are from Canada.

For UFC trading on Kalshi, Malott is trading at $0.56 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Buckley is priced at $0.46. Buckley is trading at $0.33 to win by KO/TKO/DQ and Malott is trading at $0.26 to win by decision as their top method of victory options. Blanchfield is priced at $0.76 to win, with Jasudavicius at $0.25. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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