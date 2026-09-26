The UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, September 26, for a UFC Fight Night card that concludes with a pair of ranked fighters going head-to-head, creating strong contests to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Saturday's UFC Fight Night concludes with Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Raoni Barcelos in a bantamweight bout following a pair of top-five women bantamweights in Norma Dumont vs. Ailin Perez. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive $55 in trading bonus credits:

Rosas Jr. is 12-1 as a professional and ranked 12th in the UFC bantamweight division, and Barcelos is 22-5-1 as a pro and ranked 13th in the class. The five-fight main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, which can be seen on Paramount+. Seven preliminary fights begin at 5 p.m. ET from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos trading preview

Rosas Jr., 21, has a significant age advantage over Barcelos, 39, in this battle of youth vs. experience. Rosas Jr. has 13 professional fights compared to Barcelos' 28. Rosas Jr. has won five straight fights, though, with the last three coming by unanimous decision, and he's 6-1 in the UFC. Barcelos has also won five straight fights, and he's 11-4 in the UFC. Rosas Jr. is the youngest Mexican fighter to main event a UFC card, and this is the largest age differential for a main event in UFC history (17 years, 5 months, 7 days).

These aren't the only two ranked fighters going head-to-head, though. The co-main event features a top-five matchup in women's bantamweight. Norma Dumont, 35, is ranked fourth in the division at 13-3 overall and 9-3 in the UFC. Ailin Perez, 31, is ranked fifth in the division at 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the division. Perez has won four straight, while Dumont is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Joselyne Edwards in April.

For Rosas Jr. vs. Barcelos, Rosas Jr. is trading at $0.59 per contract to win at UFC prediction apps, while Barcelos is priced at $0.42. For Dumont vs. Perez, Perez is trading at $0.59 per contract with Dumont at $0.41. Trade Saturday's UFC Fight Night with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.