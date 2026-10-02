The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday Week 5 college football slate includes Pittsburgh traveling to Virginia Tech for a 7 p.m. ET start, and Penn State traveling to take on Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Penn State and Northwestern are both coming off losses; however, Northwestern took the defending national champions down to the final drive on the road in a 29-23 loss to Indiana last week. Penn State lost to Wisconsin, 24-20. Penn State is trading at $0.57 per contract to win on prediction market apps, such as Kalshi. Northwestern is trading at $0.44 on prediction markets to win.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: "No" on Virginia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.56)

Penn State vs. Northwestern: More than 46.5 total points scored ($0.48)

Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech: "No" on Virginia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.56)

"This is Pittsburgh's first test of the season and it comes on the road, after a cupcake schedule to kick off the season," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "The Hokies almost stubbed their toe last week at Boston College, coming back in the fourth quarter, but weather was a factor. The Panthers' defensive line should be able to slow down the Virginia Tech run game, making them beat them through the air as they rank 41st in passing defense. The Panthers have the more dynamic offense to keep this one close."

Virginia Tech to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.45 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.56. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Penn State vs. Northwestern: More than 46.5 total points scored ($0.48)

All three of Northwestern's games this season finished with at least 48 points scored. Northwestern is averaging 32.7 points per game this season, led by senior quarterback Aidan Chiles, a Michigan State transfer with 10 total touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Penn State is averaging 36.8 ppg, led by quarterback Rocco Becht, a three-year starter at Iowa State before transferring to Penn State. Four of their last six head-to-head matchups played in Northwestern had a total of more than 46.5 points, and the model projects more than 46.5 total points scored in 65.4% of simulations.

More than 46.5 total points is trading at $0.48 per contract at Kalshi, while less than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.54. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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