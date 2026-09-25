The Friday Week 4 college football schedule features a five-game slate, creating multiple avenues to take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Defending national champion Indiana hosts Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Clemson and Cal are both 2-1 overall entering their 10:30 p.m. ET ACC opener in California. Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is coming off throwing for 413 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Wagner last week. California is trading at $0.50 per contract to win on prediction market apps, such as Kalshi. Clemson is trading at $0.51 on prediction markets to win.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Army vs. Temple: More than 48.5 total points scored ($0.49)

Navy vs. UAB: More than 52.5 total points scored ($0.46)

Northwestern vs. Indiana: "No" on Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.48)

Clemson vs. California: "No" on Cal to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.53)

Army vs. Temple: More than 48.5 total points scored ($0.49)

Each of Army's first two games this season had a total of at least 52 points, and Temple is coming off a wild 49-48 overtime thriller with Toledo. Only 13 of those points came in overtime, as they combined for 84 points during regulation. Two of their last three head-to-head matchups resulted in more than 48.5 total points scored. The model projects more than 48.5 total points in more than 50% of simulations.

More than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while the less than is priced at $0.52. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Navy vs. UAB: More than 52.5 total points scored ($0.46)

Each of Navy's first two games resulted in at least 57 points scored. Navy allowed 38 points to Florida Atlantic in its last game, and UAB could find opportunities from that film to create offensive success Friday. The Blazers have scored at least 23 points in two of three games this season, and the model projects more than 52.5 points in 52.7% of simulations.

More than 52.5 total points scored is trading at $0.46 per share at Kalshi, while less than 52.5 is priced at $0.55. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Northwestern vs. Indiana: "No" on Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points ($0.48)

Indiana is the defending national champion, but the Hoosiers return only four offensive starters, most notably losing Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Indiana is 3-0 this season, but it has yet to play a team near the level of a Big Ten opponent. Northwestern is off to a 2-0 start and returns 10 starters after having its second winning season over the last three years. The Wildcats defeated Colorado, 41-7, last week and forced four turnovers. The model projects Indiana to fail to win by more than 20.5 points or less in 55% of simulations.

Indiana to win by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.53 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.48. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Clemson vs. California: "No" on Clemson to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.53)

"Let's not take Clemson's win over mediocre North Carolina too seriously," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "The Tigers still rank 128th (out of 138 FBS teams) in offense. Freshman QB Tait Reynolds makes his first road start — and second overall — in a short week and with a crazy-late kickoff at 10:30 p.m. ET. Cal's offense has hardly set the globe on fire, but QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is legit. Clemson can't afford to overlook any opponent, but Miami being next on the schedule could serve as a slight distraction."

Clemson to fail to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.53 per contract at Kalshi, while Clemson winning by more than 1.5 points is priced at $0.49. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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