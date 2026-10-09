The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday Week 6 college football slate includes two ranked teams in action, with No. 20 Iowa at Washington at 9 p.m. ET and No. 8 BYU hosting Iowa State at 10:15 p.m. ET. Earlier in Friday's five-game college football slate features Florida State vs. Louisville in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

BYU moved from No. 10 to No. 8 after its 17-10 victory over TCU last week to improve to 4-0. Iowa State is 3-2 and coming off a 45-42 win over West Virginia last week behind five Aiden Flora touchdowns. BYU is trading at $0.50 per share to win by more than 10.5 points at prediction markets, such as Kalshi, while the "No" on that result is priced at $0.50 at prediction market apps.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Florida State vs. Louisville: "No" on Louisville to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.57)

Iowa vs. Washington: Iowa to win ($0.43)

Iowa State vs. BYU: BYU to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.50)

Florida State vs. Louisville: "No" on Louisville to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.57)

"This is more of a Louisville fade right now," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "QB Lincoln Kienholz is dealing with an injury and was limited as a runner against NC State, rushing seven times for just 24 yards. The big issue is the Cardinals' rush defense. Louisville is giving up 156 yards per game. That will be a factor versus FSU. The Seminoles rushed for 281 yards in their 38-7 win over Virginia and are averaging 194 yards a game on the ground. FSU's offense is actually playing well, scoring 30+ in three straight. I expect a tight game here."

Louisville to win by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.43 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.57. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Iowa vs. Washington: Iowa to win ($0.43)

No. 20 Iowa takes on unranked Washington on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and Washington is 0-2 in Big Ten play this season. Iowa won at Michigan 20-19 in its Big Ten opener, proving its ability to win a conference game on the road. The Hawkeyes fell to Ohio State, 31-14, last week, but playing Washington is a significantly different challenge than the No. 5 Buckeyes. Washington lost at home to Minnesota in Big Ten play this season. Iowa is 4-1 overall this season, and the model projects the Hawkeyes to win in 52% of simulations.

Iowa to win is trading at $0.43 per contract at Kalshi, while Washington to win is priced at $0.57. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Iowa State vs. BYU: BYU to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.50)



"I know BYU has injury concerns this week, including star running back L.J. Martin, and they might be looking ahead to the Notre Dame game next week, but beating Iowa State at home shouldn't be a problem either way," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "I originally thought the Cyclones would be the worst team in the Big 12 after Matt Campbell took seemingly half the team to Penn State. Somehow they're 3-2 and hung in there against Iowa and Utah despite losing. I think the Cyclones hang around once again for at least a half before the Cougars take over late on Friday night."

BYU to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at $0.50 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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