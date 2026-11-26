The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. No. 11 Texas Tech (10-1) hosts TCU (5-6) on Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. ET at Galaxy Stadium. Texas Tech can clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory, while TCU needs one more win for bowl eligibility. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi lists Texas Tech with an 86% chance to win. Beyond choosing a winner, the platform has markets for Texas Tech to win by more than 16.5 points and for the teams to combine for more than 47.5 points. For the full terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified November 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use the eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Texas Tech vs. TCU prediction

Texas Tech owns a four-game winning streak, but Saturday's 20-10 victory at Baylor differed from its recent scoring surges. Thomas Castellanos threw for 171 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions after the offense averaged 46.3 points in his previous three starts. J'Koby Williams ran for 117 yards and a touchdown. He's reached 100 yards with a rushing score in four straight games, giving Joey McGuire another productive option when passing plays stall.

Texas Tech's defense helped overcome that uneven afternoon. Baylor managed 31 rushing yards and 267 total yards as Texas Tech recorded four sacks. A.J. Holmes accounted for two, bringing his Big 12-leading total to 10. Texas Tech has 36 sacks through 11 games and allows 23.1 points per contest. Its defensive front faces a TCU offense that struggled to move the ball through the air against Utah.

TCU has changed coaches and could face another quarterback decision. The school dismissed Sonny Dykes after a 38-17 loss to Utah, leaving defensive coordinator Andy Avalos as interim head coach. Jaden Craig missed that game with an ankle injury after throwing for 2,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 appearances. Adam Schobel started instead and completed 15 of 31 passes for 106 yards with two interceptions. Craig's availability will influence how TCU attacks Texas Tech downfield.

TCU held Utah at 17-17 in the fourth quarter before giving up the final 21 points. Jeremy Payne accounted for both TCU touchdowns, rushing for 108 yards on 12 attempts. His 43-yard score helped spark the comeback. TCU's defense has allowed just 17.3 points per game and recorded four sacks against Utah, its second consecutive outing with at least four. Texas Tech's running game could encounter more resistance than Baylor offered.

Kalshi prices Texas Tech at $0.86 Yes and $0.14 No to win, translating the Yes price to an 86% implied probability. Texas Tech to win by more than 16.5 points costs $0.48 Yes and $0.52 No. More than 47.5 combined points also costs $0.49 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine has a 37-15 Texas Tech score, totaling 52 points, with 63.3% of simulations above 47.5 points. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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