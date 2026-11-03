Trading volume is rising across NFL prediction markets as we approach the halfway point of the season, but you can still use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 worth of bonus trading credits. There has been nearly $16 million traded on which team will win the 2027 NFC Championship Game, and the San Francisco 49ers are the trading favorite at $0.26 per share entering Week 9. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Chicago Bears were trading as low as $0.04 per share after Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. However, Williams was able to return to action three weeks ago, and the Bears have been ascending since. They traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the middle of last week and then posted a dominant 34-17 win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Now they're trading at $0.17 per share to win the NFC.

Meanwhile, the Vikings were the NFL's last unbeaten team, but they suffered a 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions last week to fall to 6-1. With the Bears now hot on their heels in the NFC North, Minnesota is now trading at $0.08 per share to win the conference. The Lions are also in the divisional race after improving to 5-2, and they're priced at $0.10 per share on the NFC Championship winner trading board.

The Seahawks are now 4-4 in their title defense season after Monday's blowout loss to Chicago. San Francisco now owns a 2.5-game lead in the division and has a win over all three of its NFC West rivals. Seattle's schedule softens a little with the Cardinals coming to town and a road game against the Raiders leading into the bye week. The Seahawks are trading at $0.11 per share to repeat as conference champs. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.