The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Use it to target Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium in Houston, where the Texans will be without running back Woody Marks (concussion) and receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. (hamstring). Both have already been ruled out. Make Colts vs. Texans predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. See how prediction markets work before making trades and check to ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Colts vs. Texans prediction markets

Texans to win vs. Colts ($0.85)

More than 43.5 points ($0.53)

Both teams have struggled to realize their potential this season, but the Colts have entered rebuilding mode as they sent off key players like Quenton Nelson and Josh Downs at the trade deadline. The Texans are still trying to get into the playoffs, but they'll badly need to win this game to avoid falling further in the standings. Houston has gotten excellent play from C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins, but a defense that was one of the best in the league last year has slipped substantially. The Texans are allowing 24.3 points per game this year, up from 17.4 points per game a season ago.

The SportsLine Projection Model has the Texans winning in 79% of simulations and sees the teams combining for more than 44 points in 66% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on Houston to win at $0.85 per share and the teams topping 43.5 combined points for $0.53 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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