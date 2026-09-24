While there are just two weeks' worth of NFL games in the books so far this season, Kalshi users can already make NFL predictions on which player will take home NFL MVP honors at season's end. One of the players attracting serious attention is San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, a trading option that could potentially appeal to California Kalshi users. Here, we'll break down the players Kalshi gives the highest NFL MVP chances to and analyze how they could take home the hardware. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get s $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades:

Be sure to check out our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. If you're in California, you're in a state where prediction markets are legal, and you can sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55.

NFL MVP winner market at Kalshi

Josh Allen: Yes $0.27, No $0.75

Brock Purdy: Yes $0.12, No $0.90

Joe Burrow: Yes $0.10, No $0.91

Patrick Mahomes: Yes $0.09, No $0.92

Josh Allen

Expectations are high for Allen's Buffalo Bills this season. The receiving corps has been upgraded with the addition of DJ Moore, giving Allen a top-level weapon to throw to. The superstar quarterback can also rip games open by himself with his legs. The New England Patriots may be Buffalo's only real competition in the AFC East, depending on how things unfold for the New York Jets, so the two games against New England could turn into excellent showcases for Allen's MVP push. Both Moore and Keon Coleman are on the Bills' injury report at the moment, and the sooner they return the better for Allen, who could be hard-pressed to put up gaudy passing numbers without them. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Brock Purdy

So far, so good for Purdy's 49ers. They opened the season with a statement victory over the Rams before dispatching the Dolphins in Week 2. Putdy entered Week 3 leading the NFL in completion percentage and quarterback rating and fourth in passer rating. The addition of Mike Evans to the San Francisco offense has been a winner and could provide Purdy with a release valve he's needed for a few seasons now. Keeping Evans and George Kittle healthy will be key -- to say nothing of Christian McCaffrey, who is an excellent receiving threat out of the backfield -- but Purdy should get serious MVP consideration if he takes the Niners to a division title. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Joe Burrow

Health is everything for Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. If Burrow can stay upright for a large majority of the season and has Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins hunting for the ball downfield, he should contend for MVP honors. That just hasn't been the easiest ask in recent seasons. The new-look Cincinnati defense should also help Burrow's case by both keeping him in winnable games (wins are good for MVP candidates) and giving him shorter fields to work with. Sunday's game against Pittsburgh will be one to watch, but Burrow doing enough to beat the Houston defense in Week 2 is a good sign. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Patrick Mahomes

The three-time MVP is back and doesn't seem to be suffering from many complications from the injury that ended his 2025 season. While he wasn't overly convincing in Week 1, Week 2's shootout win over the Colts showed us that Mahomes still has that air of inevitability when the Chiefs get the ball with time winding down. The addition of Kenneth Walker III gives Mahomes' offense a threat out of the backfield that has been sorely missed. Voters may find the comeback storyline hard to resist if the Chiefs win the division again. The next two games against the Dolphins and Raiders should provide plenty of chances for Mahomes to stuff the stat sheet. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.