The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and this weekend kicks off with California vs. Clemson on Friday night and USC in a top-25 college football showdown on Saturday before all three California NFL teams take the field on Sunday for a busy slate for California football. No. 12 USC hosts No. 20 Oregon at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Week 3 Sunday NFL slate concludes with the Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET as California football options to utilize this offer. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Sunday also features Chargers vs. Bills at 1 p.m. ET in New York, and the Cardinals vs. 49ers from Levi's Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET as San Francisco looks to move to 3-0. We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of multiple California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Clemson vs. California Kalshi preview

Cal hosts Clemson Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET from California Memorial Stadium. The Golden Bears are 2-1 and coming off a 49-7 win over Wagner last week. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele completed 27 of 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for 3,454 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. Through three games, he has 866 passing yards and seven touchdowns to two interceptions.

Clemson is coming off a 28-20 win over North Carolina to improve to 2-1. The Tigers' only loss came in the opener to No. 11 LSU, but they were dominated in a 51-10 final. Clemson returned only three defensive starters this season.

Clemson is trading at $0.51 per contract to win, while California is trading at $0.50. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Oregon vs. USC Kalshi preview

One of the biggest games in college football this weekend will be played in California, when No. 12 USC hosts No. 20 Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 4-0 with the No. 10 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 43 points per game. They are eighth in yards at 500.3 yards per game. Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,173 yards with 12 touchdowns and one interception and has been sacked only once. USC has scored at least 39 points in all four games this season.

Meanwhile, Oregon has been one of the biggest disappointments in college football so far. The Ducks were the preseason No. 2 team in the nation after returning 14 starters, led by standout quarterback Dante Moore. But Oregon barely defeated Boise State, 34-27, at home in its opener before losing to Oklahoma State, 39-31. Oregon has won four straight against USC, including a 42-27 home game last season.

Oregon is trading at $0.61 per contract to win, while USC is trading at $0.40. The Ducks are trading at $0.47 to win by more than 3.5 points, while the "No" for that result is trading at $0.54. Trade on Oregon vs. USC with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Bills Kalshi preview

The Chargers' struggles to open the season are shocking, both due to the talent on the roster and the preseason expectations of the two teams they've played. The Chargers opened with the Cardinals and Raiders, who both drafted in the top three of the 2026 NFL Draft. Los Angeles dropped both contests, and now the Chargers are the sizeable underdog in Week 3 going against the Bills.

The Bills play their second game in their new stadium, and they have additional rest as well. Buffalo defeated the Lions, 41-31, on Thursday Night Football last week to improve to 2-0. Josh Allen has 582 passing yards and James Cook has 192 rushing yards over the first two weeks. Buffalo has the No. 1 scoring offense at 38.5 points per game. The Chargers are 29th at 14 ppg.

The Bills are trading at $0.76 per contract to win, while the Chargers are trading at $0.25. Buffalo is priced at $0.48 to win by more than 7.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.53. Trade on Chargers football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cardinals vs. 49ers Kalshi preview

The 49ers are 2-0 and coming off a 35-13 win over Miami last week. Brock Purdy has thrown for 492 yards and five touchdowns with one interception this season, and San Francisco is tied for fourth in the NFL in scoring at 31 points per game. The 49ers won both matchups last season, and they are 6-2 against the Cardinals over the last four seasons.

The Cardinals upset the Chargers, 26-14, in Week 1 before falling to Seattle, 31-7, last week. Arizona was 29th in scoring defense last year, allowing 28.7 ppg. Through two weeks, the Cardinals are 14th at 22.5 ppg allowed.

The 49ers are trading at $0.79 per contract to win, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.22. San Francisco is priced at $0.50 to win by more than 8.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.51. Trade on 49ers football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Broncos Kalshi preview

Third week, third primetime matchup for the Super Bowl favorite Rams. Los Angeles plays its first Sunday Night Football game of the season, traveling to Denver after defeating the Giants, 28-6, at home on Monday Night Football. After last week's win, Sean McVay can joke about not employing the best travel schedule when opening the season in Australia, where the Rams lost to the 49ers, 27-7. Matthew Stafford threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns and Davante Adams had 195 yards and two scores last week.

The Broncos are 1-1 this season and are coming off a 20-13 win over the Jaguars last week. They are 1-0 at home this season after going 8-1 at home last year, and Denver will host this Sunday Night Football matchup.

The Rams are trading at $0.58 per contract to win, while the Broncos are trading at $0.43. Los Angeles is priced at $0.52 to win by more than 2.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.49. Trade on Rams football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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