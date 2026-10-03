The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and this weekend kicks off with USC looking to get back to their winning ways with a Saturday matchup against Washington before all three California NFL teams take the field on Sunday for a busy slate for California football. No. 18 USC hosts unranked Washington at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and one of the standout matchups of the Week 4 Sunday NFL slate features the Los Angeles Rams traveling to the East Coast to play the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET as California football options to utilize this offer. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Sunday also features Chargers vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET in Seattle, and the 49ers hosting the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET as San Francisco looks to extend its perfect start to 4-0. We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of multiple California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Cal vs. UNLV Kalshi preview

Cal is coming off a 24-10 loss to Clemson, falling to 2-2, in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's worst game of the season. The sophomore returning starter completed 16 of 29 passes for 119 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had seven touchdowns and no interceptions over his first three games after throwing for 3,454 yards last season.

UNLV is 2-2 and coming off a 38-10 win over Akron last week. UNLV returns seven starters from last year's team that went 10-4 for the program's third straight winning season. Dan Mullen, who coached at Mississippi State and Florida, enters his second year as UNLV head coach. Cal and UNLV have split their two matchups since 2022, with UNLV winning 24-13 in the LA Bowl in 2024 in their last meeting.

UNLV, playing at home, is trading at $0.56 per contract to win, while Cal is trading at $0.45. Trade on UNLV vs. Cal with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Washington vs. USC Kalshi preview

USC had a significantly more competitive game than the final score indicates last week in a 41-27 loss to Oregon. The Trojans and Ducks were tied at 27 with 12:41 left in the fourth quarter before Oregon scored the final 14 points. Jayden Maiava completed 23 of 42 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, and he also rushed for a score. USC fell to 4-1 with that result, and now hosts an unranked team. Oregon was the preseason No. 2 team.

Meanwhile, Washington is 3-1 but is coming off a loss in its first Big Ten contest, 27-24 to Minnesota. Washington had just 279 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice. The Huskies returned 11 starters, including quarterback Demond Williams Jr., after a 9-4 season. USC leads the all-time series 51-32-4. But Washington has won three straight head-to-head matchups, including the last two and three of the last four played at USC.

The Trojans are trading at $0.78 per contract to win, while the Huskies are trading at $0.24. USC is priced at $0.52 to win by more than 9.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.50. Trade on USC football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Rams vs. Eagles Kalshi preview

The Rams are no stranger to travel this year, but this trip to Philadelphia shouldn't be quite as daunting as their opener in Australia. But East Coast travel is never easy, especially when going against a team with four straight double-digit-win seasons. The Eagles are coming off a loss, however, falling to the Bears, 27-7, on Monday Night Football ahead of this short week. The Eagles dropped to 2-1 after 248 yards of total offense and three turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a final-minute loss, falling to the Broncos, 30-26, on Sunday Night Football. The Rams allowed a Denver touchdown with 47 seconds left after Konata Mumpfield had a 48-yard touchdown reception to give the Rams the lead with 3:38 left. The Rams, despite leading 16-0 at halftime, fell to 1-2. Coach Sean McVay said during the week that the Rams expect Puka Nacua to play.

The Rams are trading at $0.61 per contract to win, while the Eagles are trading at $0.41. Los Angeles is priced at $0.46 to win by more than 3.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.55. Trade on Rams football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Broncos vs. 49ers Kalshi preview

Despite the ever-growing number of injuries around the 49ers, they are still undefeated, entering Sunday at 3-0 after a 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Brock Purdy should receive plenty of the credit for the team's success, with nine touchdowns and one interception while throwing for 789 yards. Christian McCaffrey has avoided the injury bug in San Francisco and he had 116 total yards and a touchdown last week. The 49ers remain without Nick Bosa (calf), one of the most recent additions to their out list over the last few weeks.

The Broncos seek their second straight win over an NFC West team after a comeback victory over the Rams on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos trailed 16-0 before winning 30-26. Bo Nix had a rough first half followed by a strong second half, and which version of Nix shows up will have a key effect on the winner. The Broncos are 2-1 this year and are coming off a 14-3 season that ended in the AFC Championship Game.

The 49ers are trading at $0.58 per contract to win, while the Broncos are trading at $0.43. San Francisco is priced at $0.52 to win by more than 2.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.49. Trade on 49ers football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Seahawks Kalshi preview

The Chargers' miserable start got worse last week when, despite causing five turnovers against Buffalo, they lost, 24-16. The Chargers are 0-3, and now take on the defending Super Bowl champions on the road. The Chargers rank 29th in scoring at 14.7 points per game and haven't scored more than 16 points in any game, despite opening with the Raiders and Cardinals, who both drafted in the top three last season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are the defending champions. Seattle is coming off a 33-31 loss to the Commanders, but the Seahawks are 2-1 this season and allowed only 17 total points in their first two games. The Seahawks went 6-2 at home last season, won two home playoff games and won their home opener this year.

The Seahawks are trading at $0.76 per contract to win, while the Chargers are $0.25. Seattle is priced at $0.48 to win by more than 7.5 points, while the "No" on that result is trading at $0.53. Trade on Chargers football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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