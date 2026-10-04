The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives Florida residents a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. The Sunshine State has three NFL teams, and all are in action this Sunday for the Week 4 slate. The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 2-1 teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers search for answers against the Green Bay Packers, and the Miami Dolphins look for their first win against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings. Get started with the Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS55:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Kalshi Florida markets

Jaguars to win vs. Bengals: Yes $0.44, No $0.58

Buccaneers to win vs. Packers: Yes $0.37, No $0.64

Dolphins to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.17, No $0.84

Jaguars to win vs. Bengals: Yes $0.44, No $0.58

The Jaguars have dominated in their two wins so far this season, blowing out the Browns 34-10 in Week 1 and the Patriots 35-6 last weekend. They fell 20-13 to the Broncos in Week 2 and enter this matchup with the Bengals at 2-1. The offense has been good once again, and Jacksonville features one of the NFL's best defenses in the early going. The Bengals started 2-0 with a pair of strong defensive efforts, but they fell 30-27 in a shootout against the Steelers last weekend.

A Jaguars win is priced at $0.44 per share at Kalshi, and a Bengals win is trading at $0.58. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Buccaneers to win vs. Packers: Yes $0.37, No $0.64

It's been a rough start for the Bucs. Tampa Bay is 0-3 after falling to Cincinnati, Cleveland and Minnesota, and the team will now be without quarterback Baker Mayfield for at least a few weeks due to a dislocated right thumb. The Buccaneers will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who played collegiately at Kansas. His first NFL test is against the 1-2 Packers, who blew a late lead against Minnesota in Week 1, beat the Jets in overtime in Week 2 and then were dominated at home by Atlanta in Week 3.

A Tampa Bay win is $0.37 per share at Kalshi. A Green Bay win is trading at $0.64. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dolphins to win vs. Vikings: Yes $0.17, No $0.84

The Dolphins are still searching for their first win of the year, and things will only get harder as they face a 3-0 Vikings team and are now without star running back De'Von Achane for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Miami's offense, even with Achane, has not scored more than 13 points in a game yet this year. The Dolphins now face a Vikings team that's 3-0 on the strength of their defense, which is blitz-heavy and aggressive.

A Dolphins win is $0.17 per share at Kalshi, and a Vikings win is $0.84. Make trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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