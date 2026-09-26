The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on college football and NFL games in Florida. Saturday's college football schedule in Florida is headlined by No. 21 Florida vs. No. 4 Ole Miss, while all three Florida NFL teams are in action this weekend as well, featuring Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Jaguars vs. Patriots and Buccaneers vs. Vikings on Sunday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for Florida vs. Ole Miss, UCF vs. TCU, Florida State vs. Central Arkansas, Miami vs. Central Michigan, Dolphins vs. Chiefs, Jaguars vs. Patriots and Buccaneers vs. Vikings.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Florida vs. Ole Miss Kalshi preview

Florida is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in seven years, as new head coach Jon Sumrall led the Gators to a 44-39 win over Auburn last week. Gators running back Jaden Baugh is tied for the national lead with eight rushing touchdowns and is second with 152.7 rushing yards per game. Ole Miss has already knocked off two ranked teams this season, including a 32-24 win over former head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU last week.

Florida is trading at $0.57 per share to win, while Ole Miss is $0.43 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UFC vs. TCU Kalshi preview

UCF and TCU will open Big 12 play on Saturday afternoon, as the Knights try to build on their win over Georgia State. Running back Duke Watson had a career-high 177 rushing yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. TCU has won consecutive games since losing to North Carolina in its season opener in Dublin, Ireland.

Kalshi has TCU priced at $0.58 per share to win, while UCF is $0.42 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida State vs. Central Arkansas Kalshi preview

Florida State is desperately seeking a bounce-back performance on Saturday after losing consecutive games to then-No. 19 SMU and then-No. 10 Alabama. The Seminoles opened the season with a 34-17 win over New Mexico State and held a 15-point lead over Alabama last week. Central Arkansas is 2-2 and is coming off a 27-9 loss to Southeast Missouri State.

Florida State is trading at $0.99 per share to win and $0.48 per share to win by more than 45.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Miami vs. Central Michigan Kalshi preview

No. 6 Miami is off to a 3-0 start, but running back CharMar Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore suffered season-ending injuries in a 33-20 win at Wake Forest last week. However, Heisman Trophy candidate wide receiver Malachi Toney and running back Mark Fletcher Jr. are expected to be available. Central Michigan opened the season with a 38-7 loss at New Mexico, but it has bounced back with wins over Colgate and Wyoming.

Miami is trading at $0.99 per share to win and $0.50 per share to win by more than 41.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dolphins vs. Chiefs Kalshi preview

The Dolphins and Chiefs are off to opposite starts this season, as Miami has lost its first two games and Kansas City has won its first two. This will be Miami's first home game of the campaign after losing to the Raiders and 49ers by 36 combined points. Kansas City opened the season with a 31-10 win over Denver before getting past Indianapolis in overtime in Week 2.

Kalshi has Kansas City trading at $0.86 per share, with Miami at $0.14 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Patriots Kalshi preview

Jacksonville is looking to bounce back from a 20-13 loss at Denver after beating Cleveland in Week 1. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown for 434 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception so far this season. New England opened the campaign with a 13-10 loss at Seattle, but it responded with a 20-3 win over Pittsburgh last week.

The Jaguars are trading at $0.59 per share, with the Patriots priced at $0.41 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Buccaneers vs. Vikings Kalshi preview

Tampa Bay has its back against the wall early in the season after losing a pair of games to the Bengals and Browns. The Buccaneers turned the ball over four times against Cincinnati before blowing a 10-point lead against Cleveland. They are facing a Minnesota team that has opened the campaign with wins over the Packers and Bears to take over first place in the NFC North.

Kalshi has the Vikings priced at $0.53 per share, with the Buccaneers at $0.47. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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