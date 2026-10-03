The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on college football and NFL games in Florida. Saturday's college football schedule in Florida is headlined by No. 8 Florida vs. No. 25 Missouri and No. 4 Miami vs. Clemson, while all three Florida NFL teams are in action this weekend as well, featuring Buccaneers vs. Packers, Jaguars vs. Bengals and Dolphins vs. Vikings on Sunday. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for Florida vs. Missouri, UCF vs. Houston, Florida State vs. Virginia, Miami vs. Clemson, Buccaneers vs. Packers, Jaguars vs. Bengals and Dolphins vs. Vikings.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

UCF vs. Houston Kalshi preview

UFC heads to Houston after picking up a 21-13 win over TCU last Saturday, as quarterback Keyone Jenkins completed 19 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. He was making his second straight start in relief of the injured Alonza Barnett III, and Jenkins will start again on Saturday. He is facing a Houston team that jumped five spots to No. 20 in the AP poll following a 42-28 win at Georgia Southern.

UFC is trading at $0.21 per share to win, while Houston is $0.79 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida vs. Missouri Kalshi preview

Florida has been one of the most impressive teams in college football early in the season, improving to 4-0 with a 52-28 win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss last week. Running back Jadan Baugh rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns to build on his Heisman Trophy resume, as he leads the FBS in total touchdowns. Missouri is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to then-No. 24 Mississippi State last Saturday.

Kalshi has Florida priced at $0.68 per share to win, while Missouri is $0.32 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida State vs. Virginia Kalshi preview

Florida State bounced back from consecutive losses to SMU and Alabama with a 34-7 win over Central Arkansas last week. The Seminoles are led by veteran quarterback Ashton Daniels, who has passed for 928 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions and five rushing scores. Virginia has won the last two meetings between these teams, and it has won three of its first four games this season.

Florida State is trading at $0.44 per share to win, with Virginia at $0.56 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Miami vs. Clemson Kalshi preview

Miami lost in the national championship game last season, and it is off to a 4-0 start this season. The Hurricanes have won all four of their games by double digits, including a 52-3 win over Central Michigan last week. They are facing a Clemson team that is still trying to recover from a 51-10 loss to then-No. 11 LSU in Week 1.

Miami is trading at $0.87 per share to win and $0.52 per share to win by more than 16.5 points. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Buccaneers vs. Packers Kalshi preview

Tampa Bay is in desperation mode early in the season, as it has lost its first three games. The Buccaneers lost all three of those games by one score, including a 23-16 setback against Minnesota last week. Green Bay has dropped two of its first three games, falling to Atlanta in a 35-14 final in Week 3.

Kalshi has Green Bay trading at $0.63 per share, with Tampa Bay at $0.37 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jaguars vs. Bengals Kalshi preview

Jacksonville has won two of its first three games in blowout fashion, including a 35-6 win over New England last week. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes to help the Jaguars bounce back from a 20-13 loss at Denver in Week 2. Cincinnati is coming off its first loss of the campaign, falling to Pittsburgh in a 20-13 final.

The Jaguars are trading at $0.44 per share, with the Bengals priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dolphins vs. Vikings Kalshi preview

Miami and Minnesota have been heading in opposite directions early in the season, as the Dolphins have lost their first three games and the Vikings have won their first three. The Vikings have done so against preseason projected playoff teams in the Packers, Bears and Buccaneers. Miami's losses have come against the Raiders, 49ers and Chiefs, with all three of them by at least 14 points.

Kalshi has the Vikings priced at $0.83 per share to win and $0.49 to win by at 11 points or more. Trade on NFL games here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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