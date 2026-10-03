The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 5 of the college football season and Week 4 of the NFL season. Residents looking to take advantage of the Georgia prediction markets can trade on No. 2 Georgia, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, as well as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

College football games involving teams from the Peach State on Saturday include Georgia (4-0) hosting Vanderbilt (3-1) at 12:45 p.m. ET, Georgia Southern (1-3) facing Coastal Carolina (1-3) on the road at 7 p.m. ET, and Georgia State (3-1) facing Old Dominion (1-3) at home at 3:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the Falcons (1-2) will face the NFC South Division rival New Orleans Saints (1-2) on the road in the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt preview

Georgia cruised to another dominant victory in its 41-13 win against Oklahoma in Week 4. The Bulldogs totaled 129 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushing attempts, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, with Dwight Phillips Jr. recording a team-best 82 yards and one touchdown on eight attempts. Chauncey Bowens had a pair of touchdowns, along with 26 yards on nine carries.

Vanderbilt is coming off its first loss of the season, a 21-15 defeat at Auburn, in Week 4. True freshman quarterback Jared Curtis threw for 199 yards and one interception on 22 of 33 passing, while also recording 46 yards on 18 rushing attempts.

Georgia is trading at $0.49 per share to win by 25 or more points on Saturday, while Vanderbilt losing by 24 points or fewer or winning outright is also trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina preview

Georgia Southern fell to 1-3 with a 42-28 home loss against Houston. The Eagles allowed 441 yards of total offense, with the Cougars going 8 of 9 on third downs and scoring touchdowns on six of eight offensive possessions.

Coastal Carolina also dropped to 1-3 with its 34-17 loss to Liberty in Week 4. Quarterback Deuce Bailey threw for 213 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 17 of 34 passing, while leading the Chanticleers with 31 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

Georgia Southern is currently trading at $0.54 per share to win on Saturday, while Coastal Carolina is trading at $0.46 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia State vs. Old Dominion preview

Georgia State is off to a 3-1 start, coming off a 35-14 win against Northern Illinois at home in Week 4. Panthers running back Lanear McCrary Jr. recorded a team-best 111 yards and one touchdown on 21 rushing attempts. Quarterback Cameran Brown threw for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 14 of 21 passing.

Old Dominion dropped to 1-3 with its 46-20 loss to James Madison at home last weekend. The Monarchs finished the game with a total -14 yards on 28 rushing attempts, with quarterback Ryan Huff being sacked nine times.

Georgia State is currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win on Saturday, while Old Dominion is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Falcons vs. Saints preview

The Falcons earned their first win of the NFL season, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 35-14, at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made his season debut, throwing for 256 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18 of 25 passing. Bijan Robinson recorded 194 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts, while also catching two passes for 19 yards.

The Saints were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders, 35-27, at home on Sunday. Quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 255 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 29 of 42 passing in the loss and currently ranks second among NFL quarterbacks with 917 passing yards.

The Falcons are currently trading up to $0.44 per share to win, while the Saints are trading at $0.56 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

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Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.