The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 4 of the college football season. Georgia residents looking to take advantage of the college football prediction markets in the Peach State, trading on No. 2 Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

College football games involving teams from the Peach State on Saturday include Georgia (3-0) hosting Oklahoma (2-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech (1-2) facing Stanford (1-2) on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET, Georgia State (2-1) hosting Northern Illinois (0-3) at 2:00 p.m. ET and Georgia Southern (1-2) facing No. 25 Houston (2-1) on the road at 4:00 p.m.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Oklahoma preview

Georgia's offense has been unstoppable through the first three games of the 2026 season, averaging 59.3 points per game and outscoring opponents by an average margin of +48.3 points per game and a +145 total. The Bulldogs have recorded 760 yards and 11 touchdowns on 104 rushing attempts, with junior running back Nate Frazier carrying the load with 24 carries for 202 yards and five touchdowns.

Oklahoma survived a scare in Week 3, defeating New Mexico, 14-6, after being upset by Michigan in Week 2. Quarterback John Mateer threw for 238 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 19 of 25 passing, while also recording 27 yards on eight rushing attempts.

Georgia is trading up to $0.53 per share to win by 14 or more points on Saturday, while Oklahoma losing by 13 points or fewer or winning outright is trading at $0.48 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia Tech vs. Stanford preview

Georgia Tech earned its first win of the season with a 44-11 victory over Mercer in Week 3. Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 21 passing, connecting with wide receivers Jaiven Plummer and Debron Gatling, as well as running back Justice Haynes, for scores.

Stanford is facing a two-game losing streak following a 45-6 loss to Miami in Week 1 and a 35-7 loss to Duke in Week 3. Wide receiver Caden High scored the Cardinal's only touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Davis Warren in the second quarter, which was followed by 21 unanswered points by the Blue Devils.

Georgia Tech is currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points on Saturday, while Stanford is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia Southern vs. Houston preview

Georgia Southern enters Saturday's game against No. 25 Houston on a two-game losing streak, having lost 31-27 to Jacksonville State last weekend. Running back Weston Bryan recorded all three of the Eagles' touchdowns, finishing with 27 yards on six carries, while David Mbadinga recorded a team-best 103 yards on 18 attempts.

Houston is coming off a 28-26 loss to rival Texas Tech after starting with a 2-0 record. Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 38 passing, connecting with Amare Thomas, Patrick Overmyer and Koby Young for scores.

Houston is currently trading up to $0.53 per share to win by 18 or more points, while Georgia Southern is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by 17 or fewer points or win outright on Saturday, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia State vs. Northern Illinois preview

Georgia State was defeated, 44-30, by UCF for its first loss of the season in Week 3. Quarterback Cameran Brown threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 30 of 47 passing, while running back Qwantavius Wiggins recorded 125 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts.

Northern Illinois is searching for its first win of the season after losing 40-0 to Iowa in Week 1, 28-24 to Illinois State in Week 2 and 42-17 to Arizona in Week 3. Running back Telly Johnson Jr. leads the Huskies with 168 yards and one touchdown on 42 rushing attempts.

Georgia State is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Northern Illinois is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright on Saturday, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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