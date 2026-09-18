Every FBS college football team and NFL team in the state of Texas has a game this weekend, giving every Texan a chance to trade their favorite in-state teams with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

The top Week 3 college football matchups in Texas include Texas Tech vs. Houston at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Texas A&M vs. Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Texas vs. UTSA at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. In the NFL this week, Texans vs. Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday and then Cowboys vs. Commanders starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available and preview several key games involving FBS schools from the state of Texas. If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas Tech vs. Houston preview

There are five teams from Texas ranked in the AP Top 25, and two will go head-to-head on Friday night when Texas Tech hosts Houston. The two in-state schools are recent Big 12 rivals, and the Red Raiders scored a 35-11 win in conference play last season. However, Houston has an 18-17-1 advantage in the all-time series. Houston's running game is averaging 308 yards per game and the Texas Tech run defense is only allowing 65 yards per game. That battle may decide the outcome.

Texas Tech to win is priced at $0.74 per share, while Houston is priced at $0.27 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky preview

The Aggies steamrolled Missouri State 50-0 and then beat Arizona State 48-20 to improve to 2-0 last week. Now they'll host the Kentucky Wildcats, who hung with Alabama for a half before the Crimson Tide put their foot on the gas for a 45-17 win. It's Will Stein's first season at the helm for Kentucky, while Mike Elko's squad looks like a well-oiled machine.

Texas A&M to win by more than 16.5 points at home is priced at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas vs. UTSA preview

The Longhorns moved up to No. 1 in the polls after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Ohio State at home last week and now they'll host the Roadrunners for a matchup between state institutions. UTSA is making its third visit to Austin in the last five years, having previously lost to Texas in 2022 (41-20) and 2024 (56-7). The Roadrunners are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Texas State and UT-Rio Grande Valley, but they'll have their work cut out against one of the favorites to win the College Football Playoff.

Texas to win by more than 30.5 points is priced at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Bengals preview

Houston lost a 36-31 nailbiter against Buffalo at home to open the season, and Cincinnati was on the winning end of a 33-27 shootout at home against Tampa Bay. Now the two AFC playoff hopefuls will go head-to-head in Week 2 at Reliant Stadium. The Bengals forced four turnovers in the win over the Buccaneers, and the Texans lost the turnover battle 2-0 against the Bills, so protecting the football will need to be a high priority for Houston.

The Texans are priced at $0.60 per share to win, and the Bengals are $0.42 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Commanders preview

Both of these teams are opening their season with back-to-back divisional games and are off to 0-1 starts. The Cowboys lost 28-20 on the road against the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and the Commanders suffered a 24-22 defeat in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Dallas has won nine of the last 11 head-to-head meetings with Washington and swept the season series in 2025.

Kalshi prices the Cowboys to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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