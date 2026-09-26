Football is a way of life in Texas and with 13 FBS schools and two NFL franchises, every Texan can trade their favorite in-state teams with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades this week. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

The top Week 4 college football matchups in Texas include Texas vs. Tennessee at noon ET on Saturday and Texas A&M vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the NFL this week, Texans vs. Colts will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by Cowboys vs. Ravens at 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil.

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available and preview several key games involving FBS schools from the state of Texas. If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas vs. Tennessee preview

Two weeks after a thrilling come-from-behind win over Ohio State at home that vaulted the Longhorns to No. 1 in the polls, Texas heads to Neyland Stadium for its first road game of the season on Saturday. Tennessee has cruised to victories over Kennesaw State, Georgia Tech and Furman and is led by true freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. It's the first head-to-head matchup between these two programs since the 1968 Cotton Bowl and it's also the first SEC game of the season for both schools.

Kalshi prices Texas at $0.65 per share to win and Tennessee is priced at $0.35 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas A&M vs. LSU preview

Both of these programs are coming off devastating losses a week ago and a second loss would likely deal a crushing blow to the College Football Playoff chances of either program. This is the 61st all-time meeting between the schools and LSU holds a 32-25-1 edge in the series. However, the Aggies have taken three out of four and routed the Tigers 49-25 in Baton Rouge last season. This matchup will also take place at Tiger Stadium, where Marcel Reed accounted for four total touchdowns in 2025.

LSU to win by more than 9.5 points is listed at $0.48 per share on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Colts preview

Houston drew two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to start the season and is 0-2 after struggling to stop Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Now the Texans will play their first divisional game of the season against the Colts in Indianapolis. Houston has won five games in a row in the rivalry and has four consecutive wins in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are also off to an 0-2 start after losses to the Ravens and Chiefs.

The Texans are priced at $0.55 per share to win, and the Colts are $0.45 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Ravens preview

Dallas bounced back from a loss to the Giants to open the season with a 37-20 win over the Commanders last week. Dak Prescott got the offense on track by going 26-of-31 for 279 yards and four touchdowns and CeeDee Lamb blew up with eight catches for 153 yards and two scores. Now they'll face the Ravens, who are also 1-1 after losing to the Saints last weekend. Derrick Henry has already rushed for four touchdowns on the season and slowing down the Baltimore rushing attack will be crucial for the Cowboys in Brazil.

Kalshi prices the Cowboys to win at $0.37 per share, while the Ravens are $0.63 per share to capture a win. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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