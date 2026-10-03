Regardless of which of the 13 FBS schools or two NFL franchises you support, every Texan can trade their favorite in-state teams with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades this week. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

The top Week 5 college football matchups in Texas include Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET, Texas Tech at Colorado at 7:30 p.m. ET and Baylor at Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans will host the Dallas Cowboys for an in-state NFL battle on Sunday, kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available and preview several key games involving FBS schools from the state of Texas. If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas preview

The Aggies are reeling, coming off a 31-21 loss to Kentucky at home and then a 35-6 loss to LSU on the road. However, the Razorbacks are still finding their way in Ryan Silverfield's first season at the helm. Arkansas is also 2-2 on the year, but in its two matchups against power conference opponents, the Razorbacks lost 43-10 against Utah and 45-17 against Georgia. Texas A&M has also won 13 of the last 14 head-to-head meetings.

Kalshi prices Texas A&M to win by more than 14.5 points at $0.47 per share to win, while NO is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech vs. Colorado preview

The Red Raiders are 4-0 on the young season heading into a Saturday night matchup against Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. After wins over Georgia Tech and Weber State to start the year, Colorado has suffered losses against Northwestern and Baylor on the road in the last two weeks. They'll be at home this weekend and scored a 41-27 win in Lubbock two seasons ago in their first matchup as members of the Big 12. However, Texas Tech has been to the College Football Playoff and established itself as a recruiting juggernaut since then with a massive NIL investment.

Texas Tech to win by more than 13.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Baylor vs. Arizona State preview

A late-night kickoff sends the Bears to Tempe, Ariz. to take on the Sun Devils for another Big 12 matchup. Baylor has won three in a row after a season-opening loss against Auburn and Arizona State is 2-1 with its only loss coming on the road against Texas A&M. The Sun Devils won in Waco last season 27-24 and has had an extra week to prep coming off a bye.

Kalshi prices Arizona State at $0.64 per share to win at home, while Baylor is priced at $0.38 per share to record the road victory. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texans vs. Cowboys preview

Both teams snatched defeat from the jaws of victory a week ago, losing on field goals of 50 yards or longer in the final 16 seconds of play. The Texans are surprisingly 0-3 after a loss to the Colts despite making the playoffs in each of the first three years of the DeMeco Ryans era. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 1-2 after their collapse in Brazil against the Ravens. The Houston offense ranks 24th in scoring and the Dallas defense ranks 25th in points allowed, so this might be a matchup where something has to give.

The Texans are priced at $0.57 per share to win at home on Kalshi, while the Cowboys are priced at $0.44 per share to win on the road. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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