Sports fans looking to make trades on Monday Night Football outcomes can get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ after signing up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. NFL Week 7 concludes with an NFC East rivalry clash, with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4), who will be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. Before you make trades, be sure prediction markets are legal in your state, and you can learn how prediction markets work here.

Cowboys vs. Eagles MNF trading preview

Cowboys to win vs. Eagles ($0.66)

Less than 44.5 points ($0.51)

The Cowboys still have one of the best offenses in the NFL, while the Eagles were struggling on that side of the ball even before Hurts was knocked out with a blood clot in his calf. Philadelphia has lost four in a row after opening with consecutive victories, and the offense averaged 14.5 points over the four losses. Tanner McKee has stepped in at quarterback, and he threw for 215 yards in last week's 25-14 loss to Carolina. The Eagles rushed for just 35 yards behind an offensive line that has been gutted by injuries, retirements and trades. The Dallas defense allows the third-most yards in the league (382.5 per game). The Eagles are hoping running back Saquon Barkley can return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are both on IR, so Barkley's return would be a major lift for the Eagles. Dallas wins in 62% of the SportsLine model simulations, and shares on Dallas to win at Kalshi are priced at $0.66 each.

While the Dallas defense has struggled for a few years now, the Eagles haven't been much better during this campaign. They rank 27th in the NFL, allowing 363.8 yards per game. Philadelphia will have to deal with a Dallas offense led by Prescott that averages more than 25 points per contest. Prescott is fourth in the NFL with 1,639 passing yards and has 10 TD passes but has thrown five interceptions. Two of those came last week in a 23-13 loss to the Packers. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have combined for 81 receptions for 1,005 yards for the high-powered Dallas offense. The teams allow just over 49 points per game combined. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for fewer than 44.5 points in 54% of its simulations, and you can make that trade at Kalshi for $0.51. The teams to score 45 or more points is trading at $0.50. Use the Kalshi promo code SPORTSLINE55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.