The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday's college football schedule starts with UAB hosting East Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. Old Dominion welcomes Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET, while Texas State hosts Colorado State at 8 p.m. ET. More than 50.5 points scored in East Carolina vs. UAB is trading at $0.47 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices UAB at $0.38 per share to win, compared with $0.63 for East Carolina. Old Dominion checks in at $0.39, with Georgia Southern at $0.62. Texas State to win is $0.84 per share, compared with $0.17 for Colorado State. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $55 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified October 15, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

UAB vs. East Carolina predictions

UAB gets Thursday night at home, where the Blazers are 3-0 this season. The last trip was rough, though. UAB led Memphis 13-10 at halftime before giving up 28 unanswered points in a 38-13 loss. Ryder Burton has thrown for 922 yards through six games, while the Blazers are averaging 179.5 rushing yards per game. That balance has helped them score at least 24 points in each of their three home wins.

East Carolina arrives on a three-game winning streak after beating Rice 28-12 in its American Conference opener. T.J. Engleman Jr. ran for 136 yards on 14 carries and scored his fourth touchdown in two games. The Pirates have also held three straight opponents to 17 points or fewer. SportsLine has East Carolina winning 29-20. Kalshi prices UAB at $0.38 per share to win, compared with $0.63 for East Carolina. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Old Dominion vs. Georgia Southern predictions

Old Dominion finally got the defensive performance it had been chasing last week. The Monarchs held Appalachian State to 158 total yards in a 10-3 road win, with Maurki James scoring the game's only touchdown. ODU allowed just four yards in the third quarter and now returns to Norfolk at 2-4. That result looked nothing like the 42 points the Monarchs had allowed at Georgia State one week earlier.

Georgia Southern came within a crossbar of forcing overtime against unbeaten James Madison before falling 27-24. Max Johnson threw for 343 yards, while Josh Dallas finished with 111 receiving yards. Old Dominion has won the last three meetings in this series, including a 45-10 road victory last season. SportsLine gives Georgia Southern a 22-21 edge, despite ODU getting the game at home. Kalshi prices Old Dominion at $0.39 per share to win, compared with $0.62 for Georgia Southern. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas State vs. Colorado State predictions

Texas State had a week off to sit with a 31-29 loss at San Diego State, but the offense gave the Bobcats plenty to bring home. Brad Jackson threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns, then added 80 rushing yards. Texas State finished with 565 total yards on 102 plays and has topped 500 yards in three straight games. The Bobcats scored 49 against North Texas and 63 against UIW before putting up 29 at San Diego State.

Colorado State enters off a bye after a 56-26 home loss to Oregon State. K'saan Farrar threw for 178 yards, while Durell Robinson ran for 117 and RJ Vick caught six passes for 99 yards. The Rams have dropped three straight since opening 2-0. SportsLine has Texas State winning 37-26 in San Marcos. Kalshi lists Texas State at $0.84 per share to win, compared with $0.17 for Colorado State. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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