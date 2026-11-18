The second half of the season is underway and NFL prediction markets are still a great way to take advantage of the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. The AFC is the more top-heavy of the two conferences and there are five trading frontrunners in the 2027 AFC Championship winner market on Kalshi. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Entering Week 11, there are five teams in the AFC trading at $0.11 per share or higher and the other 11 teams are trading at $0.03 per share or lower. The Buffalo Bills are off to an 8-1 start and they're the trading favorites at $0.27 per share coming off a breezy 31-12 win over the Jets on Sunday.

They're followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars ($0.21 per share) and the Cincinnati Bengals ($0.17 per share) on the AFC champion board. Both teams are 7-2 on the season and their young quarterbacks are in the NFL MVP conversation, with Trevor Lawrence steering the Jags to a four-game lead in the AFC South and Joe Burrow leading the Bengals on a five-game winning streak where they've averaged 36.2 points per game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also 7-2 and they're priced at $0.15 per share to win the AFC. They're locked in a tightly-contested battle for the Denver Broncos (also 7-2) for first place in the AFC West, with Denver priced at $0.11 per share to win the conference crown. The Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers are next on the board at $0.03 per share, while the Cleveland Browns ($0.02 per share) are the only other team in the AFC priced above a penny. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.27 Jacksonville $0.22 Cincinnati $0.17 Kansas City $0.14 Denver $0.11 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Houston $0.02 Baltimore $0.01 Cleveland $0.01 Indianapolis $0.01 Las Vegas $0.01 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.