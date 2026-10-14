The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they've made $25 worth of trades and there are dozens of NFL prediction markets where you can put those funds in play. The 2027 AFC Championship winner market now exceeds $12 million in trading volume and the Buffalo Bills are the trading favorites at $0.21 per share coming off their overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams, but you can still trade on any of the 16 AFC teams. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only remaining unbeaten in the AFC and they'll take on the winless Los Angeles Chargers coming off a bye week. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense has looked revitalized by Kenneth Walker III's arrival and last year's Super Bowl MVP has piled up 369 scrimmage yards in two games at Arrowhead Stadium this year. Kansas City is priced at $0.18 per share to win the AFC, while Los Angeles is trading at $0.01 per share after an 0-5 start.

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 4-1 with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley leading the squad to a 30-23 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons last week on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens are hopeful that Lamar Jackson (ankle) will return to action this week on the road against the Cleveland Browns (3-2). Baltimore is priced at $0.17 per share to win the conference and Cleveland enters Week 6 priced at $0.03 per share.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also 4-1 after a 53-yard kickoff return by Ameer Abdullah set up a 57-yard field goal by Cam Little as time expired to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in London. The Jaguars remain in London and will host the Houston Texans in their home away from home on Sunday. Kalshi prices the Jaguars to win the AFC at $0.14 per share, while the 1-4 Texans are priced at $0.04 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.20 Kansas City $0.18 Baltimore $0.17 Jacksonville $0.13 New England $0.08 Cincinnati $0.07 Denver $0.07 Houston $0.04 Cleveland $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Indianapolis $0.02 Las Vegas $0.02 Los Angeles C $0.01 Miami $0.01 Tennessee $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.