The NFL MVP race is heating up as the halfway mark of the NFL season has arrived, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on the MVP winner. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as the frontrunner, priced at $0.33 per share to win the award for the first time. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has never won an MVP award, but he is the current trading favorite ($0.33) at Kalshi halfway through the season. Burrow is coming off a season-best 82.8% completion rate against Atlanta in Madrid, leading Cincinnati to a blowout win. He had 271 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a touchdown for the second straight game, giving him 10 scores in the last two weeks.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been atop the market for most of the campaign, and he remains a contender. Allen had 234 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception while rushing for 15 yards against Minnesota last week. He is trading at $0.24 per share to win the MVP for the second time (2024).

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy rounds out the top three at $0.17 per share. He has thrown for more than 200 yards in all but one game this season, and he has multiple touchdown passes in all but two games. Other contenders in the market include Packers quarterback Jordan Love ($0.13) and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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