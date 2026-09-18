Two weeks of the 2026 college football season are complete, and with multiple games of film and statistics available, 2026 Heisman Trophy trading continues to be a viable market and option to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was trading toward the top over the summer, but after two dominant weeks, he's created some early separation at the top. Mensah is priced at $0.15 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, followed by Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith ($0.11) and Notre Dame QB CJ Carr ($0.11). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Somehow, calling Darian Mensah's start dominant doesn't seem to do it justice. Miami's newest QB1 from the transfer portal has twice as many touchdowns as incomplete passes this season: eight TDs to four incomplete throws. He's completed 91.1% of his passes. After throwing for five touchdowns against Stanford in Week 1, he completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in limited action in a 77-7 win over Florida A&M last week. Miami has utilized the transfer portal to bring in top QBs – Cam Ward and Carson Beck before Mensah – and the former Duke signal caller is off to a red-hot start.

Quarterbacks dominated the 2026 Heisman Trophy market entering the season. However, a pair of wide receivers have climbed into the top five on the Kalshi price chart. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is trading only behind Mensah at $0.11 per contract. He had eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown against No. 4 Texas last week after posting eight receptions for 151 yards and two scores against Ball State in the opener. Smith has totaled more than 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first two college seasons.

Miami wideout Malachi Toney is trading at $0.08, as he's played a key role in Mensah's success. Toney has 16 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns. Other early 2026 Heisman Trophy candidates include Texas QB Arch Manning ($0.09), Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss ($0.07) and Georgia QB Gunner Stockton ($0.04). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.