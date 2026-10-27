We won't know the 2027 NFC Championship winner for a few more months, but you can already trade on the outcome by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users $55 worth of bonus trading credits. The Minnesota Vikings are the only remaining unbeaten in the NFL, yet they only have the third-highest share price ($0.13) to win the conference entering Week 8. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The trading favorite to win the NFC through seven weeks of the season remains the San Francisco 49ers, who dropped to 6-1 with a 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football last week. San Francisco was undone by four turnovers in that contest and will look to sort through those issues during the bye week after turning the ball over eight times in the last three weeks. They're listed at $0.26 per share to win the NFC.

The Chicago Bears are second on the 2027 NFC Championship winner trading board after recording a 30-24 win on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots in Week 7. Chicago will take on its second Super Bowl participant in a row on Monday Night Football when it heads west to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Bears are 5-2 on the season and are trading at $0.13 per share to win the conference.

Meanwhile, Seattle recorded a dominant 20-3 win over the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs to improve to 4-3 on the season. Those three losses came by a combined eight points, but market confidence is still wavering with the reigning Super Bowl champions trading at $0.11 per share to win the NFC. However, there's hope that the Seahawks running game will receive some reinforcements soon with Zach Charbonnet (knee) and first-round pick Jadarian Price (chest) nearing a return. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.