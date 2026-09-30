The College Football Playoff field is still months away from being announced, but new users can trade on the college football national champion by using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to earn a $55 bonus after making $25 in trades. Georgia sits atop the market at $0.16 per share, followed by Notre Dame ($0.13) and Ohio State ($0.13). Trade $25 and get $55 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Georgia was not among the top teams at prediction markets heading into the season, but it has arguably been the most impressive team in the country thus far. The Bulldogs blew out Oklahoma last week, and they have four more opportunities against ranked teams on their schedule. They are trading at $0.16 per share to win the national championship, sitting atop Kalshi's market.

Notre Dame and Ohio State are both $0.13 per share. The Fighting Irish have taken care of business through the first four weeks of the season, and they have upcoming matchups with BYU and Miami. Ohio State remains near the top of the market despite its Week 2 loss at Texas, as Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the current trading favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Buckeyes travel to No. 14 Iowa on Saturday before facing No. 6 Indiana, No. 18 USC and No. 15 Oregon in succession starting in the middle of October. Texas is $0.12 per share to win the title after keeping its unbeaten record intact with a road win at Tennessee last week. The Longhorns racked up 10 sacks in that game, including five by Colin Simmons. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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