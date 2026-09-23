Several players have started separating themselves in the 2026 NFL MVP race, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Bills quarterback Josh Allen opened the season at $0.11 per share, but his price has increased to $0.28 per share following a strong start to the campaign. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Allen has been the most impressive player in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season, racking up 582 passing yards, 92 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns. He led the Bills to wins over the Texans and Lions, who are both expected to be playoff teams. The 30-year-old, who won the MVP in 2024, is trading at $0.28 per share.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy are both trading at $0.10 per share. Burrow has 461 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in wins over the Buccaneers and Texans. Purdy has led the 49ers to a pair of blowout wins, passing for 492 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson are both two-time MVP winners. Mahomes is trading at $0.09 per share, while Jackson is next at $0.08 per share. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP, is $0.04 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.