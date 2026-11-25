The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The 2026 college football season has been extremely disappointing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has done all he can to keep Ohio State competitive, which shows in his 2026 Heisman Trophy trading odds at Kalshi. Smith leads the nation in receiving yards (1,482) and receiving touchdowns (17), and he tops the pricing chart at Kalshi for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading, priced at $0.76 per contract to win it. His top competition currently are quarterbacks Devon Dampier (Utah, $0.12) and Darian Mensah ($0.08) for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Jeremiah Smith has put himself in prime position to be just the sixth wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy. The Ohio State star continues to dominate, even as the Buckeyes drop in the rankings. Smith had six receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, but it wasn't enough for an Ohio State win as the Buckeyes fell 31-28 to Nebraska. He leads the nation with 17 receiving touchdowns, scoring at least once in eight straight games, and he leads the nation in receiving yards (1,482). Smith has more than 115 yards in three straight games, and he's trading at $0.76 per contract to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy, trading significantly higher than the rest of the field.

Smith's top competitor, although separated by a distance, is Utah quarterback Devon Dampier, who has the Utes as the final unbeaten team in college football. Dampier is tied for 10th in passing touchdowns (24) with eight interceptions. He has thrown for 2,535 yards and rushed for 644 yards with 11 scores. Dampier is trading at $0.12 to win the 2026 Heisman.

A quarterback has won the Heisman Trophy in 13 of the last 16 seasons, a trend Smith is looking to break. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.