The Heisman Trophy is one of the most coveted individual awards in all of sports. You can trade on this year's winner on Kalshi with the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith continues to amaze, coming off back-to-back 200-yard performances to create separation atop the Kalshi price list for 2026 Heisman Trophy trading. Smith is trading at $0.48 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy 2026, followed by Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell ($0.13) and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($0.12). Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith had 11 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 31-14 win over No. 14 Iowa. This performance came a week after posting 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois. Smith had more than 1,200 yards in each of his first two college seasons, and he leads the nation at 823 receiving yards this fall. Smith is trading at $0.48 per contract to win the Heisman Trophy 2026.

Only one Alabama quarterback has ever won the Heisman Trophy (Bryce Young, 2021), but Keelon Russell has performed like one capable of changing that. He has 1,414 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions, and has added four rushing scores for Alabama (5-0). Big-time performances on the grandest stages help define a Heisman candidacy, and that could come this weekend with Alabama vs. Georgia. Russell trails only Smith in trading price at $0.13 per contract, and whether it's for better or worse, an Alabama-Georgia game will almost certainly significantly move his price after this weekend.

Other 2026 Heisman Trophy trading candidates include quarterbacks Darian Mensah (Miami, $0.12), CJ Carr (Notre Dame, $0.09) and Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss, $0.06). Mensah, a Duke transfer, is eighth in the nation in passing yards (1,438) and had 15 touchdowns with no interceptions. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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