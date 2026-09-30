The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and with the WNBA playoffs underway, predicting the 2026 WNBA champion is one of the many markets to take advantage of this offer. The first shocking result of the 2026 WNBA playoffs came quickly as the eighth-seeded New York Liberty eliminated the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx in the opening round. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $55 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

The New York Liberty became the first No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in WNBA history. The Liberty swept the Minnesota Lynx in two games, winning both by exactly 16 points. The Liberty aren't your typical eighth seed, though; they won the Commissioner's Cup in the league's in-season tournament, won a title in 2024 and are led by one of the top players in the sport, Breanna Stewart.

The Liberty were trading around $0.06 per contract at Kalshi to win the 2026 WNBA championship before the postseason. After knocking off the Lynx, they are trading at $0.22 to win it all.

As of Wednesday, and with the pricing drastically altered following Minnesota's elimination, the Golden State Valkyries topped the Kalshi price list, trading at $0.26 to win the 2026 WNBA championship, followed by the Atlanta Dream ($0.25), Liberty ($0.22) and Las Vegas Aces ($0.21). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.